Over The Range Vs Countertop: Which Microwave Is The Best Fit?

While microwaves are a mainstay of the modern kitchen and a must-have appliance for every dorm room, there is no one-size-fits-all microwave for every situation. The appliance you'd choose for a small office kitchen will be different from the model you'd put in a custom kitchen at home. Having said that, there are several factors that will make your decision easier, with the first being whether it's better to get an over-the-range or countertop design.

In some situations, the answer will be obvious. For example, if you're renting, you'll likely need to go with a countertop model that allows you to take it with you when you move and skips a permanent install your landlord may not approve of. On the other hand, if you have limited counter space, selecting an over-the-range style might be your best option. To decide what type of microwave is the best fit, consider not only your space but also your budget and how you'll use the appliance.