The Rules To Follow For Safely Cooking Meat In The Microwave

Most people rely on their microwaves to whip up quick snacks like popcorn or heat up leftovers. However, these convenient appliances can also be used to cook meat, provided you take the right approach. According to the USDA, it's perfectly safe to use the microwave for cooking meat, but you must employ certain techniques to decrease the risk of foodborne illnesses.

One downside of microwave cooking is that food is heated unevenly inside the appliance. Uneven heating means that some areas of the meat will be cooler than others, which encourages the growth of dangerous bacteria in those portions. Rotating the meat as it cooks ensures that it's heated up uniformly, as this method ensures heat reaches all areas of the food as it's being cooked. You can also cover the dish, which prevents steam from escaping and makes for a more evenly cooked piece of meat.

Eliminating cold segments reduces the chance of food poisoning, while also making for a more palatable meal. Additionally, you'll also need to make sure that the meat has reached the proper internal temperature before consuming it.