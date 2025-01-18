Ina Garten Uses The Microwave For One Classic Breakfast Meal

Breakfast fads come and go, but oatmeal is a tried and true go-to when it comes to morning meals. And if you are an oatmeal lover, you will be happy to learn Ina Garten has been eating this hot cereal every day for breakfast for over a decade. How does the Barefoot Contessa prepare her bowl of hot rolled oats? Per her website, she likes her hot cereal with a little butter and maple syrup, which are definitely tasty toppings for a better breakfast. While those toppings are pretty conventional, the appliance she uses to cook her oatmeal is anything but, for a chef. The cookbook author revealed she uses her microwave. Hands up if you do the same!

Making perfect oatmeal in the microwave is not for the faint of heart. Cook it too long and you have a thick porridge-like mess that bubbles over onto your microwave's turntable. Conversely, if you don't cook it long enough, it looks like soup. But Garten has it down to a science. She wrote, "I make my oatmeal in my microwave — it's so easy! I put 1/3 cup quick-cooking oats (I like McCann's) in a bowl, add 1 cup of water, then microwave it on high for 4 minutes." This may have you wondering if you can cook any type of oatmeal in the microwave.