The Best Italian Beef Sandwiches In America (They're Not All In Chicago)
There's no denying it: Italian beef sandwiches are synonymous with Chicago. This sandwich (which, crucially, differs from a French dip) first became popular in the Windy City in the early 1900s. Although its exact origins are shrouded in mystery, all signs point towards Al's #1 Italian Beef as the joint that honed the style and catapulted it to success. A good Italian beef is a thing of beauty; with thin, intensely-flavorful strips of beef piled high with giardiniera, it's a sandwich that's both unfussy and very hard to get right. You need to ensure that the person making it knows what they're doing, and that isn't always the case.
Thankfully, there are plenty of places you can go to get a top-shelf Italian beef sandwich — and a lot of them are thousands of miles away from Chicago. Don't get us wrong, there are plenty of places in the Windy City itself that are praised for the quality of their sandwiches, but there are also far-flung restaurants in California, Florida, and Arizona that dish up some of the best Italian beef around. We scoured customer reviews from around the country to get a sense of which Italian beef sandwiches hit the spot with diners, and used these to pick the stores that are doing it better than anyone else. If you've been craving one of these sammies recently, fear not — there may be one of these eateries near you.
Johnnie's Beef
How can you talk about Italian beef sandwiches without mentioning Johnnie's Beef? This restaurant, located on North Avenue in Elmwood Park, is a Chicago institution, and it's been serving up Italian beef for more than 60 years. It remains a family-owned and operated eatery to this day, and it's as down-to-earth as they come. There are a few tables outside and a counter inside to lean on, but this place is built for speed: You come in, you order, you grab, and you go and enjoy some of the best sandwiches around.
Don't believe us? Listen to what Chicago natives say about it. "My go-to is Johnnie's beef," said one person on Reddit in a comment that received hundreds of upvotes. They're far from the only person who voiced that opinion, and visitors to Chicago have also sung its praises. Some have said that it's the best Italian beef they had while they were in town, while others have confirmed that it's just as good as people say it is. If you value delicious flavor served quickly, then this is the place to get your sandwich.
708-452-6000
7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Pappa Gyros
We bet you weren't expecting one of the best Italian beefs in the country to be served in a Greek-American restaurant in Houston, were you? Well, guess what: The sandwiches at Pappa Gyros are the real deal. This restaurant is just as proud of its authentic Chicago Italian beef sandwiches as it is of its lamb or chicken gyros and souvlaki, and customers in the area are well aware of how much it sticks the landing. Not just in the area, either. "I'd drive from downtown to Katy and back JUST to get an Italian beef from that place," stated one admirer on Reddit. "I've tried pretty much every Italian beef offered in Houston city limits. Nothing comes close."
The Italian beef at Pappa Gyros is a wonder to look at. Piled with meat and crunchy, sharp giardiniera, it promises maximum flavor in every bite, and it delivers. Some have said that it's not just the best Italian beef in the area, but the best they've ever had, which is incredibly high praise for a sandwich served over a thousand miles from Chicago. We understand that it might feel sad to miss out on all of the Greek food offered at Pappa Gyros, but trust us on this one, guys: The Italian beef is where it's at.
832-391-6172
21910 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77449
Al's #1 Italian Beef
If you want a truly mouth-watering Italian beef sandwich in Chicago, then it's only right that you go to its alleged birthplace. Al's #1 Italian Beef is considered to be the restaurant where it all began, and since 1938, it's been churning out sandwiches to the hungry, adoring masses. During that time, it's picked up an astonishing amount of accolades for its Italian beef, and it isn't resting on its laurels just yet. Al's is still making a mean sandwich to this day, and people come back to it time and time again.
Al's now has several locations across Chicago, but if you want the best Italian beef, the Taylor Street location is widely considered to be the place to beat. This is its original branch, and it really shows, both in the quality of its sandwiches and in the friendly, convivial, yet efficient vibe. This restaurant's got its service down to a science, and its beef has been honed to perfection, with thin, spice-infused strips packing a righteous amount of flavor into every bite. Opting for both different types of pepper on top will give you an ideal balance of sweetness to heat, and elevate the sandwich from something good to something unstoppable. Why mess with the best?
312-226-4017
1079 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60607
Pusateri's Chicago Pizza
Tucked away in the relatively small city of Stuart, Florida, is a pizza restaurant that serves one of the best Italian beef sandwiches in the country. Yep, that's right. Pusateri's Chicago Pizza is a must-try if you're ever in the area, and it's a home away from home for Chicagoans who have moved to Stuart, thanks to the sheer quality and authenticity of its food. Its Italian beef sandwich is arguably the star of its menu, with folks praising it pretty much endlessly in online reviews. The balance of mild and hot giardiniera on top is just right, and ordering it with beef jus gives it the ideal level of flavor and moisture.
The fact that it's just a few roads away from the ocean doesn't hurt, either — you can grab your Italian beef and then drive down to the waterfront. Oh, and if you ever get sick of its Italian beef, Pusateri's Chicago Pizza has a host of other options that taste just like they were made in the Windy City. Its Chicago dogs and its Chicago deep-dish pizza have also won over a lot of fans in town.
772-288-9810
221 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994
Bobbi's Italian Beef
If you want authentic Italian beef in the Big Apple, then Bobbi's Italian Beef is the stop for you. This restaurant is a relative newcomer to the food scene, having been opened by Illinois native Jason Lux a couple of years back, but it's already making waves with its food. When it comes to its Italian beef, Lux knows the importance of keeping standards high. There's nowhere to hide with a sandwich like this, and that's why he invests heavily in ensuring that it tastes just like it would in Chicago, with its ingredients taking four days to make from start to finish.
The results speak for themselves. People rave about the Italian beef sandwich at Bobbi's, with multiple customers saying how authentic it tastes. Diners particularly love the interplay between all of the different elements that Lux works so hard to create, which simultaneously stand out on their own and play into the complete experience. "The way the jus got soaked into the bread, the flavor of the tender Italian beef had me licking the cup it was in," stated one review on Google. "I wanted more and I will be back for it!"
718-873-1480
228 Smith St Suite A, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Frannie's Beef & Catering
There are a lot of Italian beef sandwiches in Chicago, but few of them get the reviews that Frannie's Beef & Catering does. This sandwich shop has been making Italian beef – served with a generous ladle of briny giardiniera and a portion of fresh-cut fries – since 1991. The sandwiches themselves are simple, but effective; stuffed to the gills with thin slices of beef, they promise uncomplicated satisfaction.
Customers definitely feel that Frannie's Beef & Catering delivers on that one. "In my opinion, this is the best Italian beef that I have tasted in Chicago, or anywhere for that matter..." said one Google review, which went on to state that it's all comes down to the quality of Frannie's beef. This review is far from alone in calling Frannie's Beef & Catering's sandwiches the best in Chicago, and it's not just the Italian beef that hits the spot, either. Its fries also win applause from customers, while its giardiniera, which goes heavy on the celery, gives the sandwich a sharp freshness and a homemade feel. You can also grab its Italian beef as part of various catering packages, so you and the whole family can enjoy it.
847-678-7771
4304 River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176
Gino's East
If you were wondering whether it's possible to get a good Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich 2,000 miles away from the city it was born in, then Gino's East is here to confirm that it is. Perhaps that's no surprise; this pizzeria was born in Chicago in 1966, before spreading its wings with a branch on the West Coast (and two units in Singapore). Its operations are still mainly based in the Windy City and Illinois, with the LA restaurant feeling like somewhat of an outlier.
However, it's hard to deny how good its Italian beef is. "Best Italian beef sandwich I ever had in LA, and maybe Chicago as well," said one Chicago native on Google. This review joins a chorus of approval for the Italian beef, which has an intense, rich flavor and comes with your choice of sweet peppers or giardiniera. What's more, the atmosphere at Gino's East is warm and friendly. Although this restaurant is effectively a mini-chain, it definitely doesn't have an anonymous, corporate feel. Come for the beef, stay for the good times.
818-788-5050
12924 Riverside Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 (Los Angeles location)
Mr. Beef
No discussion on the best Italian beef sandwiches is complete without mentioning Mr. Beef. This eatery (the founder of which, Joe Zucchero, died in 2023) is arguably the most famous of all of the Chicago Italian beef sandwich shops, for one key reason: It served as the inspiration for The Original Beef of Chicagoland, the fictional shop central to the plot of "The Bear." Its exteriors were even featured in the first season of the hit show, which raised its profile even more — and it definitely exhibits all of that lovable, rough-and-ready charm that viewers see on their TV screens.
However, as you might expect, Mr. Beef's had a lot of hype around it in the last few years, and so it's fair to question whether its sandwiches would live up to it. Well, they do. Folks who have eaten at Mr. Beef state that it's worth the visit, and that its reputation is well-earned, thanks to its excellent Italian beef. The sandwiches are juicy and packed with flavor, and the fries they're served with are hot, crispy, salty, and utterly delicious. What really brings it home, though, is the atmosphere. Customers eat their sandwiches at a long, communal table, which gives the restaurant a comfortable, unpretentious atmosphere. Roll up your sleeves, bite into your Italian beef, and strike up a conversation with the person next to you.
312-337-8500
666 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654
Romanelli's Italian Deli
Romanelli's Italian Deli feels like a blast from the past. This Phoenix-based, family-operated deli and restaurant has been in business since 1975. It feels as though it's located on a modest back street in Rome, with an unfussy interior and shelves piled high with delicious imported meats and cheeses. However, while customers may come for the Italian goods, they stay for the Italian beef. Romanelli's makes not just one of the best Italian beef sandwiches in Arizona, but maybe in the whole country. "This place had one of the best Italian beef sandwiches I've ever had," raved one customer in a Google review, contributing to a sea of praise for the dish.
If you really want to amp up your Italian beef, then ordering it with melted cheese and sweet peppers is the way to go. The peppers will cost you a few dollars extra, but it's definitely worth it for the bright contrast they bring to the savory, rich beef. Once you've finished your sandwich, you can grab one of Romanelli's desserts — and you've got plenty to choose from. Cannoli, tiramisu, and limoncello mascarpone mousse cake are just a few of the options you can try. Honestly, we want all of them.
602-249-9030
3437 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Methodology
To determine which restaurants and shops made the best Italian beef in the country, we went to the people that matter most of all: the customers. We worked through reviews from dozens of sandwich shops, both in Chicago and nationwide, looking for a consistent positive opinion from the people who ate there. Although we worked to ensure that we were including eateries from around the country, we were keen not to go for some of the biggest names just because they were well-known. Instead, we looked for multiple reviews that mentioned that a sandwich shop made the best Italian beef in the area, or, indeed, the country, to determine which were worth including.
After figuring out which restaurants were making the best Italian beef, we then looked at exactly why customers loved them so much. As the primary ingredient in an Italian beef sandwich, reviews that mentioned the quality of the beef were particularly valuable. We also looked at the quality of the giardiniera made by restaurants, the sides they served, and the general environment and vibe of the shops themselves. Where there was consistent passion, we knew a shop was worth including.