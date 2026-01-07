The Best Italian Beef Sandwiches In America (They're Not All In Chicago)

There's no denying it: Italian beef sandwiches are synonymous with Chicago. This sandwich (which, crucially, differs from a French dip) first became popular in the Windy City in the early 1900s. Although its exact origins are shrouded in mystery, all signs point towards Al's #1 Italian Beef as the joint that honed the style and catapulted it to success. A good Italian beef is a thing of beauty; with thin, intensely-flavorful strips of beef piled high with giardiniera, it's a sandwich that's both unfussy and very hard to get right. You need to ensure that the person making it knows what they're doing, and that isn't always the case.

Thankfully, there are plenty of places you can go to get a top-shelf Italian beef sandwich — and a lot of them are thousands of miles away from Chicago. Don't get us wrong, there are plenty of places in the Windy City itself that are praised for the quality of their sandwiches, but there are also far-flung restaurants in California, Florida, and Arizona that dish up some of the best Italian beef around. We scoured customer reviews from around the country to get a sense of which Italian beef sandwiches hit the spot with diners, and used these to pick the stores that are doing it better than anyone else. If you've been craving one of these sammies recently, fear not — there may be one of these eateries near you.