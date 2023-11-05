Giardiniera Is The Briny Ingredient Your Tomato Sauce Needs

When you make a classic basic tomato sauce, developing a complex flavor profile is essential to a satisfying result. A recipe with few ingredients can often benefit from a little something extra to jazz it up and make it stand out. Luckily, there are a lot of ways to upgrade basic tomato sauce, from starting with as high-quality ingredients as possible to adding unexpected ingredients to boost the flavor.

Enter giardiniera, your next secret tomato sauce ingredient. This pickled relish mix with Italian roots contains a medley of various vegetables, and its briny, sour, and sometimes hot flavor packs an enormous punch when served alongside other dishes or added to sandwiches, condiments, and, yes, tomato sauces. Whether you mix in the pickled veggies straight from the jar or choose to finely chop the pieces first, the potent, tangy taste of this jarred Italian garnish will add salty acidity that can jolt your next plate of pasta to another level.