The Food World Mourns The Death Of Joe Zucchero, The Founder Of Mr. Beef

Most places in America have at least one associated dish known and championed by locals. Despite the fact that the folks who live in any given location will swear that their signature offering is a cut above the rest, there are undoubtedly a lot of regional dishes that you've likely never heard of. This includes hotdish, a baked Midwestern casserole filled with ground beef, vegetables, and a cream of mushroom combining agent, Pennsylvanian scrapple, a pork and cornmeal loaf, or Cincinnati-style chili, which is heaped over spaghetti noodles before being suffocated under a tower of onions and cheese.

However, certain regional foods are instantly recognizable as belonging to a single city. New York, for example, has pizza and bagels. Whether you're a fan of Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks, or another sandwich spot altogether, cheesesteaks are an iconic Philadelphia sandwich.

In Chicago, there are several signature dishes, like deep dish pizza, and the colorful, topping-laden Chicago-style hot dog. Another Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich, has long been associated with one man — Joe Zucchero.