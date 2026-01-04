Follow This Trader Joe's Etiquette Rule During Busy Shopping Hours
Trader Joe's is a favorite grocery store for many, but it's important to remember that Trader Joe's has its own etiquette rules every shopper should know. When in Rome, do as the Romans do, and when at Trader Joe's, do as Trader Joe's shoppers do, especially during busy shopping hours. You want to stay to the right in the frozen food aisle regardless of what you are looking for. If you don't, people might start pointing the finger your way when things get jammed up.
Most people who enter those doors are stocking up on Trader Joe's frozen items, which means heavy traffic. So think of this aisle as if it were a road, and not one in the U.K. If each person moves his or her cart in the same direction, it is easy to make a U-turn when you hit the end and can go down the other side without bumping into others or hitting carts trying to do some Formula One maneuvering.
Cart courtesy
But when it comes to carts at Trader Joe's, which way you move them is not the only piece of etiquette you should consider following. According to a Reddit thread, when it comes to rules of the road or the aisle, shoppers have triggers. One wrote, "If you're stopping to browse the shelf, pull your buggy to the side so everyone else can get around you." Another suggested that finding someplace to park your cart and "walking" down the aisle to avoid these traffic jams is always appreciated.
What about shopper's remorse, also known as picking up something and then deciding you don't want it? If you pick something up in the frozen food aisle and change your mind, don't just set it in a different aisle and let it spoil. Give it to an employee to put back for you if you are in a hurry, or take another lap and return it to the frozen section yourself. Just remember, whether you are after those frozen foods that kids love or one of Trader Joe's coveted Jingle Jangle tins, a little patience and courtesy go a long way.