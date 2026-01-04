Follow This Trader Joe's Etiquette Rule During Busy Shopping Hours

Trader Joe's is a favorite grocery store for many, but it's important to remember that Trader Joe's has its own etiquette rules every shopper should know. When in Rome, do as the Romans do, and when at Trader Joe's, do as Trader Joe's shoppers do, especially during busy shopping hours. You want to stay to the right in the frozen food aisle regardless of what you are looking for. If you don't, people might start pointing the finger your way when things get jammed up.

Most people who enter those doors are stocking up on Trader Joe's frozen items, which means heavy traffic. So think of this aisle as if it were a road, and not one in the U.K. If each person moves his or her cart in the same direction, it is easy to make a U-turn when you hit the end and can go down the other side without bumping into others or hitting carts trying to do some Formula One maneuvering.