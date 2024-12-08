What's Actually In Trader Joe's Beloved Jingle Jangle Tins?
Every year, when the holidays roll around, Trader Joe's starts selling Jingle Jangle tins. But what exactly is inside? Essentially, it's full of a variety of treats and snacks, all of which are covered with chocolate. To start with, there are broken up pieces of Joe-Joe's cookies, which have been covered in dark chocolate, as well as dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn. And for those of you who think that milk chocolate shouldn't be overlooked, don't worry — the chocolate-covered pretzels come in both milk and dark chocolate (and are drizzled with white chocolate). Additionally, there are mini peanut butter cups, half of which are coated in milk chocolate and half in dark chocolate. Finally, there are some red candy-coated milk chocolates, which add a pop of color to the mix.
The distribution of each type of chocolate-coated item is fairly even, but if you're curious about the exact breakdown, one Reddit user did the counting for us. In this Reddit user's Jingle Jangle box, the most common item was the chocolate-covered popcorn, with 87 total pieces. The chocolate-covered Joe-Joe's pieces had the smallest count at nine. But all in all, the Jingle Jangle tin is undeniably perfect for any and all chocolate lovers, especially those who love dark and milk chocolate equally — and those who think that just about any snack or treat is better when it's covered in chocolate. Buy a tin just for yourself or serve it at a holiday party as a sweet finger food to pass around.
What to love about TJ's Jingle Jangle -- and what some shoppers don't like
The Jingle Jangle tin has plenty of variety — even though everything is covered in chocolate. Firstly, it satisfies the salty-sweet craving with the chocolate-covered pretzels and popcorn, as well as the sweet and savory combination with the chocolate peanut butter cups. Jingle Jangle treats can satisfy multiple cravings — as long as they all involve chocolate, of course.
Many Trader Joe's shoppers love the Jingle Jangle box — one Reddit user posted earlier this month, eagerly asking if anyone has spotted the tin in any TJ's locations yet. The Reddit user that posted the breakdown of each item recommended putting all of the different pieces in your mouth at once, calling it "an unforgettable experience." Another user posted a photo of their Jingle Jangle tin, writing that it "lived up to the hype."
However, not all Trader Joe's shoppers are fans of the chocolatey snack mix. Several Reddit users complained about there being too much popcorn and one user called the candy-coated milk chocolates "unexciting." A few other users find the Jingle Jangle tin overrated or not as good as they expected. Considering the amount of people who love the Jingle Jangle tin, it's definitely worth a try. You may just find it to be one of the best Trader Joe's snacks out there.