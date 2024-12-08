What's Actually In Trader Joe's Beloved Jingle Jangle Tins?

Every year, when the holidays roll around, Trader Joe's starts selling Jingle Jangle tins. But what exactly is inside? Essentially, it's full of a variety of treats and snacks, all of which are covered with chocolate. To start with, there are broken up pieces of Joe-Joe's cookies, which have been covered in dark chocolate, as well as dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn. And for those of you who think that milk chocolate shouldn't be overlooked, don't worry — the chocolate-covered pretzels come in both milk and dark chocolate (and are drizzled with white chocolate). Additionally, there are mini peanut butter cups, half of which are coated in milk chocolate and half in dark chocolate. Finally, there are some red candy-coated milk chocolates, which add a pop of color to the mix.

The distribution of each type of chocolate-coated item is fairly even, but if you're curious about the exact breakdown, one Reddit user did the counting for us. In this Reddit user's Jingle Jangle box, the most common item was the chocolate-covered popcorn, with 87 total pieces. The chocolate-covered Joe-Joe's pieces had the smallest count at nine. But all in all, the Jingle Jangle tin is undeniably perfect for any and all chocolate lovers, especially those who love dark and milk chocolate equally — and those who think that just about any snack or treat is better when it's covered in chocolate. Buy a tin just for yourself or serve it at a holiday party as a sweet finger food to pass around.