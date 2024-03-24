The Best Way To Clean Your Tiled Kitchen Backsplash

When you're mixing together a chemical cleaner to make your tiles twinkle, the amount of each liquid that you use in the mixture is important. Vinegar, for example, should be combined with water at a 1 to 1 ratio. However, vinegar cleaner isn't recommended if you're cleaning kitchen tiles made from marble or granite, as it can significantly lessen your the surface's shine. For these types of tile, you should use a stone-specific solution.

Hydrogen peroxide is a much more acidic chemical compound and should be used sparingly. One cup of hydrogen peroxide will be enough to transform a gallon of water into a cleaning solution. Alternatively, you can use a mush made out of baking soda and water to scrub these tiles. Simply spread or spray either mix on the kitchen tile in question, allow it to rest for a moment, then take a towel and wipe the solution off. Sometimes, a coarser cloth is required, but if the tile is made from stone, abrasive scrubbing tools can cause scratches.

But be warned! making of mix of certain chemicals can cause catastrophic reaction. A solution of vinegar and bleach will give off toxic chlorine gas, and a mix of hydrogen peroxide and vinegar creates the chemical irritant peracetic acid. As such, when you use these cleaning products, be cautious of what chemicals come into contact with one another.