10 Foods That Can Make Your Kitchen Smell Bad

When you walk into your kitchen, one thing you'd hope is for it to smell great. Mostly, as long as you clean up properly and keep your garbage disposal as stink-free as possible, it's easy to prevent your kitchen from smelling bad. However, your kitchen can sometimes still have a lingering odor even if you're very thorough with cleaning, and that might have less to do with cleanliness and more with certain food items.

While most foods smell welcoming, some others have an extremely pungent and off-putting odor that can stink up your kitchen before you know it. Keep in mind that these aren't necessarily foods that are spoiled or rotten, but items that are actually fresh, and generally carry a very strong, almost putrid stench. You might already be aware of a few of them (like fish and onions), while some others may come as a surprise, especially if you've never worked with them before.

Perhaps you've just stocked up on something new, and now your kitchen has started smelling odd and you're wondering how to get rid of it. Or, maybe you want to know which ingredients can make your kitchen stink to avoid ever having to deal with bad odors. Either way, you're at the right place, as we've made up a list of food items that can make your kitchen smell bad, why they do so, and what you can do to get rid of the odor as soon as possible.