10 High-Protein Aldi Products To Add To Your Diet

You can find virtually anything at Aldi these days. From international dishes to foods that taste like they're homemade, the store's product selection is wide-ranging and caters to a host of different tastes, nutritional requirements, and dietary preferences. That includes a massive selection of high-protein items. Aldi's clearly aware that high-protein foods are all the rage these days, as customers seek out more options that promise to help them gain muscle and keep their appetite at bay for longer (even if they may well be consuming more protein than they need). As a result, Aldi now proudly creates protein-rich versions of classic foods, which it places right next to its regular items.
The diversity of these products is pretty amazing. Sure, Aldi stocks protein shakes and snack bars, but it also sells protein wraps, puffs, waffles, and granola. It makes foods that are already pretty high in protein, like yogurt, into versions that provide a large proportion of your daily value in one go. Plus, it also has a fair few products that are part of its regular selection, but happen to be high-protein by virtue of their recipe and composition. Here are a few of our top picks.
L'oven Fresh Red Pepper Hummus Protein Wraps
If you're trying to reach your protein goals, then lunchtime can create some problems. Transitioning away from foods like sandwiches and wraps in a bid to reduce carb intake and increase protein can be tough, and no one wants to just eat salads all the time. That's why Aldi's L'oven Fresh Red Pepper Hummus Protein Wraps are an awesome middle ground. Each of these wraps has 12 grams of protein, thanks to the combination of wheat protein isolate and chickpea protein in their recipe. They also contain 21 grams of carbohydrates; less than you'd find in regular tortillas or wraps, even those that are smaller.
L'oven Fresh Red Pepper Hummus Protein Wraps are also surprisingly high in fiber, with every wrap delivering 14 grams, covering a whopping 51% of your daily value. This will likely be music to the ears of some nutritionists, due to the dietary fiber deficit that most Americans experience. Plus, this is a product that actually sticks the landing on the taste front, with Aldi customers loving its gently spicy flavor, and the fact that it has a bit more going for it than a regular protein wrap. Personally, we think it's a winner.
Elevation Jalapeño Cheddar Protein Puffs
In the last few years, high-protein snacks seem to be everywhere, as food scientists and companies figure out how to make all of our favorite bites into protein-rich versions. One winning example of this is in Aldi's Elevation Jalapeño Cheddar Protein Puffs. Part of the retailer's Elevation range, its line of high-protein options, these snacks definitely live up to their name. In a 1-cup serving, you get 21 grams of protein, or 42% of your daily value. Amazingly, these puffs also have only 2 grams of carbs, making them a perfect choice if you're following a low-carb or keto diet.
Additionally, Elevation Jalapeño Cheddar Protein Puffs aren't as fatty as you might expect. Each serving has 3 grams of total fat and 1 gram of saturated fat, notably less than similar snacks like Aldi's Clancy's Cheese Puffs (which deliver 9 grams of fat and 1.5 grams of saturated fat per 28-gram serving). As for how they taste, the jalapeño cheddar flavor goes down well with customers, particularly in comparison with the similar option in the range, Nacho Cheese Protein Puffs. The nacho cheese-flavored version was torn apart by shoppers, who repeatedly said how disgusting they taste. Want our advice? Stick to this version.
Simply Nature Organic Original Beef Jerky
Few snacks are tailor-made to high-protein diets like beef jerky, and Aldi likes to offer a good range of options to its customers. At the time of writing this article, it stocks 15 different jerky products under three distinct brand names. Simply Nature Organic Original Beef Jerky, however, is the one that caught our eye. This jerky is made with beef that has no added antibiotics or hormones, and it's made with purely organic ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, additives, or flavors. It offers a great amount of animal protein for its price, and its macros are particularly impressive, providing 11 grams of protein per 80-gram serving.
The Simply Nature Organic Original Beef Jerky may not be as exciting as some of Aldi's other jerky flavors, but the beauty is its simplicity. You won't have to worry about any strange tastes or weird combinations — it's just pure beef flavor that you can enjoy on the go. Overall, sticking with the Simply Nature range is a good move. Customers are fans of its options and of the quality of the brand itself.
Millville Cranberry & Almond Crunchy Protein Granola
There are so many popular breakfast cereals in the U.S. that offer a heap of sugar and not a lot else every morning, making good high-protein options feel like a port in the storm. So, think about how pleased we were when we stumbled upon Millville Cranberry & Almond Crunchy Protein Granola. Aldi's granola has a respectable 10 grams of protein per ½ cup serving, with the protein coming primarily from soy protein isolate. This is 4 more grams of protein per serving than an equivalent granola in the Millville range, Whole Grain Oats, Honey & Almonds Granola, with that option also having a larger recommended serving size.
This extra protein at breakfast will be pretty helpful as you navigate the rest of your day. Having more protein first thing in the morning can help control your blood sugar and may help keep your appetite stable until lunchtime, rather than if you were to have a breakfast of solely refined carbohydrates. This cranberry and almond granola also has 3 grams of dietary fiber, which can help stabilize your appetite further. However, it should be noted that it's not sugar-free by any means, and still has 14 grams of added sugar per serving. As a result, if you're following a low-carb diet, this may not be the option for you.
Friendly Farms Mixed Berry Protein Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cups
Do you really need a high-protein version of Greek yogurt when the regular version is already fairly protein-rich? Aldi thinks you do, and when you see how much protein it manages to pack into its Friendly Farms Mixed Berry Protein Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cups, you may as well. Each of these yogurt cups has 15 grams of protein, covering 30% of your daily value. Its other macros are nothing to scoff at, too, with no fat, no added sugars, just 7 grams of carbohydrates, and a mere 45 milligrams of sodium. Not bad, huh?
Thankfully, Aldi also manages to pack some much-needed flavor into its protein-rich Greek yogurt cups, and customers note that it stacks up well compared to other brands. "My favorite Greek yogurt is Oikos Triple Zero and I always top it with Aldi's honey protein granola. Well, last night I decided to try the Aldi brand and I'm very impressed!" said a customer on Facebook, before concluding that they "definitely will be buying [them] again." When you consider that it's significantly cheaper than Oikos Protein Yogurt, we think that this Aldi dupe is better than the name brand.
Elevation Gluten Free Golden Vanilla Cream Functional Protein Bar
It used to be that even the best protein bars were pretty boring, but now you can find them in every flavor under the sun. Our Aldi favorite, though, has to be its Elevation Gluten Free Golden Vanilla Cream Functional Protein Bar. This bar packs a cookie-like flavor into every bite that customers go wild for, and it doesn't suffer from any of that strange, lingering protein taste that similar bars are afflicted by. "These are my new favorite bars! I cannot recommend them enough," said one customer on Reddit – just one of many who chimed in to discuss how good they are.
That's all before you get to what's in them, too. Aside from being gluten-free, every Elevation Gluten Free Golden Vanilla Cream Functional Protein Bar has 18 grams of protein per serving, and only 3 grams of added sugar. With 190 milligrams of sodium, it's not as salty as you might think, and it also has omega-3 fatty acids, which could help you build muscle more effectively. Importantly, this protein bar does contain 5 milligrams of caffeine. That's a fairly minimal amount in the grand scheme of things, but it should potentially be avoided by those with caffeine sensitivity or who have trouble sleeping.
Park Street Deli Sirloin Steak Tips with Chimichurri Sauce
Not all high-protein foods wear it on their sleeve. Some of them are simply incidentally high in the macronutrient and derive their nutritional content naturally, as opposed to with specific formulas. A good example of this is Aldi's Park Street Deli Sirloin Steak Tips with Chimichurri Sauce. This prepared meal at Aldi has 21 grams of protein per serving, making it an excellent choice on busy weeknights, when you want to eat something quick but don't want to sacrifice your protein goals.
Beyond its protein content, the Park Street Deli Sirloin Steak Tips with Chimichurri Sauce has some other nutritional positives. There are just 2 grams of saturated fat per serving, and 460 milligrams of sodium, which is rather nice to see in a prepared food. The ingredients list is also refreshingly clear of strange additives or flavorings, and is instead made up of recognizable, whole components. As for its flavor, this steak meal has won praise for the punchiness of its sauce and for the tenderness of the beef. All in all, it's definitely an item worth picking up next time you're in the store.
Elevation Vanilla Ultra-Filtered Milkshake
You didn't think we'd talk about Aldi's high-protein food products without discussing its protein shakes, would you? As you might expect, Aldi has a fair few protein shakes for sale, but some of them are better than others. Its Elevation Vanilla Ultra-Filtered Milkshake is perhaps the best of the lot. A clear dupe of Fairlife's protein shake, it's gone down a treat with customers, who love its sweetness and full flavor. Unlike other protein drinks, it doesn't have any off-putting lingering protein flavors, and instead has a rich smoothness.
People also love its macros, which are well and truly where Elevation Vanilla Ultra Filtered Milkshakes shine. Every shake has 30 grams of protein and just 2 grams of sugar, instead deriving the bulk of its sweetness from several low-calorie sweeteners, like stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract, and sucralose. With 2.5 grams of total fats and 1.5 grams of saturated fat, it's not fat-free by any means, but it's also not as heavy as some other shakes. Plus, it has a good vitamin and mineral content, and is particularly high in calcium, selenium, and phosphorus. In our opinion, it's one of the better options out there.
Breakfast Best Buttermilk & Vanilla Protein Waffles
Want some protein at breakfast, but don't want to resort to just eating bacon and eggs every day? We get it — we wouldn't want to, either. That's why Aldi's Breakfast Best Buttermilk & Vanilla Protein Waffles are a winner in our book, and in plenty of other people's books, too. These whole wheat waffles provide 12 grams of protein per serving, and although they're imbued with vanilla flavor, they only contain 6 grams of total sugars in two waffles. Each serving of two waffles has 1 gram of saturated fat and 270 milligrams of sodium.
Oh, and did we mention that they taste good, too? Breakfast Best Buttermilk & Vanilla Protein Waffles (which are a dupe of the identically-flavored Kodiak product, and which have the same amount of protein per serving) crisp up nicely, and go well with whatever you choose to pair them with. You can keep it simple and top them with peanut butter, or you can use them to create a berry waffle breakfast sandwich worth remembering. They go well with sweet and savory options, and they can also be enjoyed on their own, no matter the time of day.
Park Street Deli Broccoli & Cheddar Hand Stuffed Chicken Breast
Finding prepared foods that combine protein, vegetables, and flavor without being laden with fat or sodium is a tough thing to do. The good news, though, is that all the stars align with Aldi's Park Street Deli Broccoli & Cheddar Hand Stuffed Chicken Breast. On a nutritional level, this product is pretty impressive. Each 5-ounce serving packs in 24 grams of protein, and while cheddar cheese is one of its main ingredients, it has just 2 grams of saturated fat and 5 grams of fat overall. There are no added sugars, and although it does have 550 milligrams of sodium, it could be a lot saltier than it actually is.
Aldi customers also seem to be fans of this product, not just for its high-protein nature, but for its flavor. You might expect a chicken and broccoli prepared meal to be fairly boring, but shoppers have stated how flavorful it is, and how it doesn't need any tinkering to make it taste good. Importantly, though, people do note that it's best when cooked in the oven, instead of the microwave. Taking the latter route can make it a little too gloopy and soupy.