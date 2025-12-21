9 Stranger Things Food Collabs, Ranked From Worst To Best [7-11 Slides]

If Steve Harrington dies, I will never forgive the Duffer Brothers. And if you know what I'm talking about, you're probably in love with Stranger Things, too. This season, which premiered in November 2025, is the show's finale, the closure we've been waiting almost a decade to have. With three separate release dates on Netflix and a whole lot of suspense, most of us aren't focused on the holidays this year. We are focused on Vecna, Holly, Will, and the rest of the gang. The best part of this epic ending? All the Stranger Things food collabs.

From show-centered pizza paying homage to Surfer Boy and funky revisions of classic snacks like Gushers and Chips Ahoy!, the marketing department went all out for Season 5, taking a step further than just giving us '80s nostalgia foods. I've been on the hunt since the first episode drop to find as many snacks as I could, so I can rank the best of the best.

At my yearly holiday party, I had the perfect group of snack-lovers to try, discuss, and rank every item, along with creating a "best character" bracket that nearly ended some friendships. For this taste test, we also created a special rating system using demogorgons. 1 demogorgon meant it was gross. 5 demogorgons meant the item was a winner. Let's take a look at nine of the best Stranger Things food collabs and see which items you need to find before they are gone for good, and which items you can leave on the shelf. And let me tell you, it's a shame some of these are limited-time only.