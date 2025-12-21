9 Stranger Things Food Collabs, Ranked From Worst To Best [7-11 Slides]
If Steve Harrington dies, I will never forgive the Duffer Brothers. And if you know what I'm talking about, you're probably in love with Stranger Things, too. This season, which premiered in November 2025, is the show's finale, the closure we've been waiting almost a decade to have. With three separate release dates on Netflix and a whole lot of suspense, most of us aren't focused on the holidays this year. We are focused on Vecna, Holly, Will, and the rest of the gang. The best part of this epic ending? All the Stranger Things food collabs.
From show-centered pizza paying homage to Surfer Boy and funky revisions of classic snacks like Gushers and Chips Ahoy!, the marketing department went all out for Season 5, taking a step further than just giving us '80s nostalgia foods. I've been on the hunt since the first episode drop to find as many snacks as I could, so I can rank the best of the best.
At my yearly holiday party, I had the perfect group of snack-lovers to try, discuss, and rank every item, along with creating a "best character" bracket that nearly ended some friendships. For this taste test, we also created a special rating system using demogorgons. 1 demogorgon meant it was gross. 5 demogorgons meant the item was a winner. Let's take a look at nine of the best Stranger Things food collabs and see which items you need to find before they are gone for good, and which items you can leave on the shelf. And let me tell you, it's a shame some of these are limited-time only.
9. Chips Ahoy! Chewy Chocolatey Strawberry-Flavored Filled Soft Cookies
With collabs, you never know what you'll get, but you do know some of them simply won't make the cut. My first to fall is the collab with Chips Ahoy! These cookies are labeled as Chewy Chocolatey Strawberry-Flavored Filled Soft Cookies, and while they were soft, they weren't great overall.
The main deterrent here was the artificial strawberry. I knew it was coming, but between the sickly sweet smell paired with the taste, it was too much. It reminded me of a fluoride treatment from the dentist. Ick. Be that as it may, the chocolate flavoring wasn't lost, and the cookies were soft. However, there was no moisture, so if a cookie can be soft and dry at the same time, this is it. One of my friends had the group laughing with the comment, "Remember mockolate from the show Friends?" Yeah, something like that.
Look, the coloring is cool, mirroring the upside-down vibe, but this classic brand's cookies just weren't great. I'm sure the kids like them, but for us, we are giving these 2 demogorgons.
8. Demogorgon Crunch cereal
Next up on the list is the Demogorgon Crunch cereal by Kellogg's. This one was a lot to take in, and it all started with the cereal's foundation. The cereal pieces are syrup-flavored, and they are pungent. I am not a huge syrup person to begin with, so I tried to stay objective, but when the group agreed, I knew it wasn't just a me-thing. The only aspect of the bite that cuts that sugary flavor is the milk, but the syrup coating ends up in the milk anyway. If you like being inundated with syrup, this one is for you.
The other addition to the cereal is the marshmallow pieces, which are reminiscent of Lucky Charms marshmallows. You can enjoy a 20-sided die, a demogorgon, and a flashlight. With and without the milk, we didn't like this one. It was way too sugary, and while the box was cool (keep scrolling to see the back), there wasn't much to redeem it. As a novelty, sure, but we gave this one 2 demogorgons.
7. Eggo Strawberry Waffles
Up next, and an expected addition to the lineup, comes from Eggo waffles. Paying homage to Eleven is the brand's Strawberry Waffles. And it's not just the picture; these are VERY pink.
Food dye aside, these weren't bad. Even though these waffles are clearly artificial, the smell — cooked and uncooked — wasn't overpowering. But while that aroma leaned strawberry candy like a ring pop, these didn't taste like much. The aftertaste was along the lines of a blueberry waffle, but other than that, there isn't much to report. They took 7th because they weren't as off-putting as the last two items, but these didn't offer the classic Eggo experience we all know and love.
While the distressed box was pretty cool and these were on point when it came to theme, they ended up being simply meh. We gave them a 2.5 demogorgon rating.
6. Hawkin's Lab Combination Pizza
It took me some time to find all four pizzas, but I wanted to do this taste test justice. Coming in 6th is the Hawkin's Lab Combination Pizza. The brand behind these pizzas is Palermo Villa, and I have to say, we thought all of the pizzas were pretty good! This one features Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and hatch chili pepper on a hand-tossed-style crust.
Compared to the others, this one had way too much sauce, which leaned sweet. I was disappointed that the sausage didn't have a lot of flavor, but the texture was on point. It didn't look, taste, or feel processed, and had a great crust! While the sausage was lacking flavor, the pepperoni was lacking quantity. We have a lot of great things to say about the pepperoni option, so it was disappointing to see tiny pieces of it on this one. I think with a little more pepperoni and a little less sauce, this one could work. For us, we gave it a 3-demogorgon rating and moved on.
5. Gushers
Gushers were some of my favorite fruit snacks as a kid, so seeing them pair with Stranger Things was epic. The pack offers two flavor types: a strawberry pack and a mixed tropical flavor pack. Our first note was that these felt thicker than we remembered. They were aggressively chewy and waxy, offering way less "gush" than we'd like. However, all the flavors were great, from the mixed tropical colors to the red strawberry. They gave that iconic mix of fruit, sweet, and tang. While we enjoyed the blue and red flavors, we leaned toward green for the quintessential texture.
While this isn't a treat we'd reach for today, it was fun to go back in time and enjoy a childhood favorite. For us, we gave these 3.5 demogorgons and then put them back on the shelf for when we need another hit of '90s food nostalgia.
4. Hawkins High Cheese Pizza
You can't go wrong with a cheese pizza, and the Hawkins High option is a great choice. This Surfer Boy special features mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses, along with an herby seasoning and a sweet sauce.
While this one didn't wow us, it was a solid choice. The sauce was sweet with a balanced quantity, the cheese flavors shone through, and the seasonings on top added to each bite. No big notes here. What we really loved about all the pizzas was the dough. You never felt like you were eating a regular frozen pizza. It had a subtle flavor, was durable, and had a good crunch in all the right places while staying soft in the middle.
Great work with these, Netflix x Stranger Things. We're giving this one 3.5 demogorgons. But keep reading, because our top three truly stand out from the rest.
3. Starcourt Mall Supreme Pizza
While the Starcourt Mall has seen better days, its Supreme Pizza is a star. Featuring Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, olives, cheese, and marinara sauce, this pizza is supreme, indeed.
The peppers definitely steal the show in this flavor profile, but not in a way that overpowers the rest of the ingredients. This one felt like a veggie lovers' pizza with meat, and all the flavors really worked. It cooked up perfectly, and we loved that crust again, offering the feel of a hometown pizza place over the crunchy cardboard you'll find with most frozen pizzas. The standout? Definitely the pepperoni.
We're giving this one 4 demogorgons. Yeah, it was really that good. The dough was great, the toppings tasted fresh, and the combo simply worked. Head to your local store and grab one before it's too late!
2. Totino's spicy cheese pizza rolls
Coming in second and paying homage to the Hellfire Club (RIP Eddie, we love you!) are Totino's spicy cheese pizza rolls. And man, spicy doesn't even start to describe these frozen pizza bites.
While we've all enjoyed our fair share of pizza rolls and bites over the years, we were not ready for that Hellfire heat. These were way better than the regular Totino's pizza rolls, as they were packed with cheese and sauce. They felt more put together, and the flavors were on point. However, we wished for some type of dipping sauce because after just one bite, that heat destroyed us. We gave this one 4.5 demogorgons because they truly tried to take us out.
Why didn't this spicy snack make it to first place? There was just too much heat. After a few, most of us had to stop eating, and the few who didn't lived to regret it. If you like heat, these are a must-try for sure!
1. Palace Arcade Pepperoni Pizza
Placing first in this Stranger Things collab lineup was the Palace Arcade Pepperoni Pizza. This simple pizza features mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and full-size pepperoni on that killer crust.
The biggest draw here came from the pepperoni cups. They were full-size, they weren't greasy, and they had flavor depth. I think these truly carried the pizza. But let's give credit where credit is due. The crust here is also solid. It's thick and cooks up well, offering a pizza shop flavor and texture over some really tough frozen pizza options out there. Add in the cheese with that sweet sauce, and you have a balanced bite every time.
Overall, this was our favorite. It was gone before we finished talking about it. We gave it a strong 4.5/5 demogorgons, as there was a little room for improvement. But when it comes to frozen pizza and these Stranger Things collabs, this is our top choice.
How I ranked the Stranger Things food collabs
For this taste test, I had to work harder than ever to find as many collab items as I could. I was late to the shopping game, and with the holiday season in full force, I went to an array of Targets and Walmarts to compile my items.
We cooked everything up as directed and worked out our rating system to ensure accuracy. While the rating system doesn't really matter, it helped us work out our placements. We moved from item to item, offering an honest opinion, then circled back to see which items we loved and/or wanted to keep eating and which were rejects. We focused on flavors, but gave credit where credit is due for Stranger Things homage points.