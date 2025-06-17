10 Things You Might Not Know About Kellogg's Eggo Brand

You may have toasted them, drizzled syrup on them, and possibly even asked someone to "L'eggo" your Eggo, but how much do you really know about Kellogg's Eggo brand? Today, Eggo is an internationally known brand that has found its way to the hearts and breakfast tables of millions of customers worldwide. However, what some may not know is that behind the brand is a rich, layered history dating back decades.

In 1936, creator Frank Dorsa and his brothers embarked on a mission to create a brand focused on making convenient and delicious food for American families. With humble beginnings in their mother's California kitchen, Dorsa and his family would go on to create Eggo, a food brand that reshaped the way we eat breakfast. Whether you're a lifelong fan or not, these unique facts just might change the way you see that yellow box in your freezer.