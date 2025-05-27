9 Iconic '80s Desserts That Give Us Major Nostalgia

Cooking trends come and go. One generation's new and buzzy treasure is the next generation's passé trash. But then, does the generation after that start calling the first generation's food words like "classic" or "timeless?" What is old can be made new again. People are starting to revisit foods from the 1980s, and some of these dishes should've never gone away in the first place. Of course, in this article, we're focusing on dessert, and there's an argument to be made that no dessert should ever go away.

Then again, innovation makes the world go round. Some of these so-called classic foods are not that old. Gummy worms were invented shockingly recently — it only feels like they've been around forever because your own childhood seems like it was ages in the past. If you believe calendars, the 1980s began more than 40 years ago. That can't be right, though, because we seem to remember eating these desserts like it was only yesterday.