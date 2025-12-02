9 Frozen Pizza Bites, Ranked
There was once a song that said, "Pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, pizza at supper time." As an elder millennial, this melody haunts me to this day. For those who don't know, this is the nostalgic Bagel Bites theme song that caused many a kid to run to their local grocery store, scouring the freezer aisles for this delectable treat. 80s foods have been having a revival in recent years, but frozen snacks have come a long way since then. With this in mind, I decided to get with the times and see what else our freezer aisles had to offer by way of pizza bites.
From bagel foundations to tiny fried pockets of cheese and sauce, along with a few veggie-forward ingredient lists, I grabbed 9 options to try. Let's check out the top frozen pizza bites and see which are worth buying. To my dismay, though, the "buy" list comes up short.
9. Annie's Pizza Poppers
Landing in last place were Annie's Pizza Poppers. For a brand that has a lot of stellar products on the shelves, like its mac & cheese and veggie soup, I was honestly shocked to make this call. But after one bite, I knew these pizza treats weren't it.
I tried the three cheese flavor, featuring skim mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese, but these poppers didn't taste like any of the cheeses listed. Honestly, they didn't taste like anything at all. I got a faint tomato flavor on the back end of the bite, but I literally tasted nothing while chewing. Yes, there was clearly cheese in these, from the texture, but the flavor was just not there, especially for a package that claims there are several cheeses in the mix. Overall, these were flavorless and disappointing. Annie's, I'm actually a little mad.
8. Great Value Pizza Snack Rolls
You never know what kind of quality you're going to get with Great Value, but when it comes to the brand's pepperoni pizza snack rolls, I'm giving them a meh. I won't completely bash this product (like I did with the Great Value breakfast sandwiches), but there is not much else to say about this frozen food item.
These pizza snacks taste like the store smells. Walmart shoppers who don't have superstores and are left with a small food court know exactly what I mean. While I did get past the smell, these rolls were dough-heavy. They were also super greasy and oily, and they barely had any pepperoni inside each piece. The sauce tasted like ketchup, too. Maybe I lied; I think these need a little bashing.
I'm not really sure what else I can say about these pizza rolls. I didn't put them last, because they had some flavor compared to Annie's, but that flavor wasn't great. These are a fried mess, but I'm sure if you douse them in sauce, they'll be more than edible. For me, I'll stick to the top three.
7. Caulipower Baked Pizza Snacks
If you know anything about me, you'll know I don't want veggies in my snacks. I also don't want weird modifications for health. I just want a solid snacking experience. However, I know that's not true for everyone, so I grabbed a bag of uncured pepperoni pizza snacks by Caulipower. Overall, they weren't as bad as I thought they would be.
I threw these in the oven and cooked them as directed, which I think helped the overall texture. They were crispy with a warm inside that didn't burn my mouth. Big points for that. Regarding flavor, I could taste a very hearty pepperoni, and some pepper which really overpowered the cheese, but there wasn't that weird cauliflower taste that I've found in other veggie products like this. The smell was a little off from the cauliflower, but the taste didn't match in the best way possible. I also loved that these had some heat.
I couldn't put these any higher in the ranking, as the flavors weren't completely balanced, and they didn't taste like a tried-and-true pizza treat. Are they are great alternative, though? For sure!
6. Dr. Praeger's Pizza Stars
Another veggie pizza treat made this list, and again, it wasn't the worst thing I ate today. Dr. Praeger's pizza stars were pretty darn good, but if you're looking for a traditional pizza taste, these aren't it, and that simple fact kept them out of the top five.
What shocked me the most was the overall flavor profile. They absolutely tasted like veggies with a fried coating, but they were also quite delicious. I didn't get pizza vibes at all, but there was some cheese on the backend with a balanced bite. These were missing a larger sauce component, for sure, but there were no major deterrents. What's wild is that my boyfriend ate the entire package while we completed this taste test. These get a spot in 6th place, but a gold star for boyfriend snacks. I couldn't help but laugh, as these were with the kids' treats in the Whole Foods freezer section.
Since these didn't taste anything like pizza, I had to keep them in a lower spot, but these were tasty and probably better for you than most of the other options on this list. If you need a quick microwavable snack, give them a try. The oven made them a little crispier, but both will do the trick!
5. Totino's Pizza Rolls
Breaking into the top five was an iconic pizza bites treat: Totino's Pizza Rolls. I was excited to try these, as they have always been a fierce frozen pizza snack competitor. Totinos come in a variety of flavors, but for this taste test, I went with the pepperoni option.
While they did place higher on the list, as something that more closely resembled a pizza flavor profile, I'd categorize these as tomato soup pouches. The inside of these pizza rolls tasted better than the outside — cardboard encapsulating dough with non-melted cheese. How did the cheese not melt if the sauce was burning hot, you ask? Magic, I guess.
At the end of the day, when it comes to frozen pizza snacks, these do work for some reason; they just aren't great. They do scream pizza, though. It's just not great pizza. This note begs the question: Is bad pizza still good? The jury's out.
4. Michelina's Pizza Snack Rolls
When I was a kid and frozen foods were the thing to eat, I devoured an aggressive amount of Michelina's fettuccine alfredo. It was cheap and delicious, making it the perfect combo. With that in mind, I cannot believe how highly I ranked these. I really did judge a book by its cover and think these would be low on the list, but placing fourth is the brand's pepperoni pizza snack rolls.
One bite carried a lot of salt, but there was also a great herby flavor I didn't find in the others. These were very crispy and puffed up well in the oven, giving a fried texture that the others definitely didn't have. They were also truly bite-sized, as the smallest and cheapest in the bunch. But I guess what they say is accurate — good things come in small packages.
After a few bites, there was an accumulation of salt, but the taste was balanced with no big negative notes. I guess you can teach an old brand new tricks. Great work, Michelina's. You aren't the best, but you're far from the worst.
3. Bagel Bites
Placing third is the OG of frozen pizza snacks: Bagel Bites. For this one, I grabbed the three cheese option to bring myself right back into my childhood. I lived on these for at least a year when I first discovered them, and they tasted just like I remembered.
If I'm being honest, especially for those who haven't had the pleasure of trying a Bagel Bite, these tasted like pizza croutons. The dough is lightly seasoned, but the sauce is the best part. It's not too sweet, with the tomato leaning savory. There's a good cheese-to-bread ratio, too, and the dough is a good complement to the flavors in the cheese and sauce.
My only advice is, don't cook them in a microwave. They will dry out, and the cheese will burn. Take the extra time and cook them in the oven. I promise, you'll thank me later. And please remember that when pizza is on a bagel, you really can eat pizza anytime.
2. Amy's Cheese Pizza Snacks
I usually don't like the Amy's brand. I've had some deeply disappointing moments, like with its tomato soup. Amy's products typically lean a little healthier than I like, too, but man, I couldn't stop eating these cheese pizza snacks. One bite and I was hooked!
My favorite part was the dough. It tasted real, as if someone made it at a pizza shop, and it cooked up nicely in the oven. While the outside turned nice and crispy, the inside was a mushy mess. However, the taste was there. I got notes of tomato and some cheese, but if I'm being honest, a lot of flavor gets lost in the dough pocket. It's good dough, but it kept this one from a first-place win.
Amy's cheese pizza snacks have shifted my view of the brand. If you're looking for a tasty frozen treat that's pizza-forward, you can't go wrong with Amy's.
1. Signature Select Pizza Snack Rolls
Signature Select is another grocery brand that's hit or miss in my book. In my rankings, its products usually fall in the middle of the group. When it comes to pizza snacks, though, this brand has created a winner.
My first reaction was that these actually tasted like pizza! They had a decent crust that cooked up nice and crispy in the oven, but the inside had an actual filling with a great tomato taste and cheese texture. These also leaned more savory with an acidic sauce that was delicious. Out of every option, these were the only pieces that made you feel like someone cut up a pizza and folded it into pockets. Taste and texture were both on point.
Overall, this taste test was a bit of a disappointment, but Signature Select saved the day. These were solid — no notes. If you truly want a killer pizza snack, this is my top recommendation and the only choice for me, moving forward.
How I ranked the top frozen pizza bites
For this taste test, I scoured an array of grocery aisles to find as many frozen pizza bite brands as I could. While I tried to stay within the realm of items known as "pizza bites," there were some nostalgic items I had to include, like Bagel Bites. I cooked each as instructed, using either the microwave or stove, depending on the packaged instructions.
This time, I focused solely on taste. I was looking for a bite that was bold, flavorful, and actually tasted like pizza. I can't believe how hard it was to find a good bite!