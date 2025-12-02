9 Frozen Pizza Bites, Ranked

You never know what kind of quality you're going to get with Great Value, but when it comes to the brand's pepperoni pizza snack rolls, I'm giving them a meh. I won't completely bash this product (like I did with the Great Value breakfast sandwiches), but there is not much else to say about this frozen food item.

These pizza snacks taste like the store smells. Walmart shoppers who don't have superstores and are left with a small food court know exactly what I mean. While I did get past the smell, these rolls were dough-heavy. They were also super greasy and oily, and they barely had any pepperoni inside each piece. The sauce tasted like ketchup, too. Maybe I lied; I think these need a little bashing.

I'm not really sure what else I can say about these pizza rolls. I didn't put them last, because they had some flavor compared to Annie's, but that flavor wasn't great. These are a fried mess, but I'm sure if you douse them in sauce, they'll be more than edible. For me, I'll stick to the top three.