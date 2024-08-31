9 Iconic 1990s Snacks Making A Comeback

As the final decade of the 20th century, the 1990s surely packed a lot in. "Titanic" became one of the biggest films of all time, "Beverly Hills 90210" was the ZIP code everyone wanted to call home, and Snoop Dogg was just beginning to show off his bark and his bite. While the 1990s were a wonderful era of popular culture, not forgotten from that revered decade was a wide array of excellent snack foods born or truly beloved during that time. Sadly, many of those products have gone the way of the Jell-O Pudding Pop. However, some have made triumphant returns in the 21st century, with these throwbacks receiving cheers from consumers wanting to relive the past as well as from those curious to discover them.

So what is it about revived snacks from the '90s that feel like a fresh reminder of perhaps simpler times in these more difficult ones? Hamish Campbell, vice president and executive creative director of the design agency Pearlfisher, told Fast Company in 2023, "The '90s had a freedom of expression and I think that's what people are wanting — and it's still answering a need of how we can bring some joy back to all the pressures that are on us in the real world."

Let's travel back in time, and then return to the present to see which cherished snack foods from the '90s are making most welcome comebacks. Hopefully this go-around, they are here to stay, creating a future sense of nostalgia for a whole new generation. Crunch, crunch!