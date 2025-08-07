Classic Foods That Seem To Be Getting Worse

We all have fond memories of our favorite childhood desserts, meals, and snacks. From sickly sweet candy bars on Halloween to crispy buttery crackers and chips after school, our favorite form of nostalgia usually comes in a pre-packaged treat that is filled with fats and sugars. However, there is nothing more disappointing than buying one of your childhood favorites again only for it to taste nothing like how you remembered. In some cases, it may be that our sophisticated adult palates have adapted to actual food and our taste buds have simply changed. But in other cases, there are definitive changes to classic snacks that are undeniably noticeable to customers.

Many classic foods and snacks have changed over the years, and not always for the better. When the FDA banned trans fats in 2015, for instance, a whole host of former favorite foods and snacks received recipe changes. From ingredient swaps and production changes to rebrands and shrinkflation, fans have noticed a significant change in taste, texture, and size of these formerly famed snacks — and not for the better.