Why You Should Never Substitute Regular Molasses With Blackstrap

When you're baking up a batch of sweet and chewy molasses cookies, you might need to run to the store to grab a jar of the sugary syrup. If you're not too familiar with it, you might find yourself pondering the different varieties available to purchase. Just be sure to omit the blackstrap kind if you're mixing up something sweet — it should only be used in recipes that specifically indicate the use of blackstrap molasses due to its bitter, salty flavor.

While normal, light molasses is just a little bit bittersweet, blackstrap molasses has more of a bitter bite. It's also a little saltier than the standard variety and has way less sugar content. Molasses is already pretty sticky, but blackstrap molasses is even thicker than the norm and can be harder to measure out and scrape off the spoon. It also takes a little bit of extra work to produce.