10 Easy Ways To Upgrade A Classic Pecan Pie
It's safe to say that a lot of people love pecan pie. It's sweet, nutty, gooey, and has a warmth to it that makes it perfect for the cold weather. No wonder everyone loves it during Thanksgiving and the holiday season! That said, while a sweet and sticky pecan pie is delicious, its flavor can sometimes end up being a bit one-note. If you feel the same way, and are tired of eating the same old pecan pie every year, you may want to consider giving it an upgrade. If so, now's the time to do just that, as this dessert is quite versatile and there are so many ways you can give it a flavor and texture boost. And if you're wondering how to do that, I've got you covered.
As a pastry chef with over five years of experience and a diploma in patisserie, I can confidently and proudly say that I've made pecan pie numerous times. While I love the original recipe, I've also always liked experimenting and creating new versions of the dessert. That's exactly how I came up with plenty of easy ways to upgrade a classic pecan pie, and I'm really happy to share some of my favorites with you. The best part is, you don't need any fancy ingredients or equipment — just pantry staples and your usual baking tools will work perfectly fine. So hop on in, if you're looking forward to giving this classic dessert a new look in some of the easiest ways possible.
1. Use other nuts along with pecans
It's a given that you might think a pecan pie is supposed to only have, well, pecans. But there's really nothing saying that you can't use other nuts as well! Trust me, adding cashew nuts, almonds, walnuts, or even pistachios to the filling will give your pie a lovely, nuanced flavor and help break through the pecan overload. You can experiment with which types of nuts to include, too — even some of the most underrated types of nuts like hazelnuts and macadamia nuts work really well in this pie. The key here is just to use the right quantity, so that the flavor of pecans isn't completely overshadowed. For that, I'd recommend replacing a quarter of the pecans in the filling with any one, or a combination of some of these nuts.
When it comes to which nuts you should go with, it really comes down to your personal preference. If you'd like a slightly earthy and bitter flavor to contrast the buttery and sweet notes of pecans, use either almonds or walnuts. Similarly, if you'd like nuts with flavor notes similar to pecans, cashews, and macadamia nuts are great options. You can toast these nuts slightly, together with the pecans, before adding them to the filling for a richer flavor. Or, just chop them all up as-is, fold them into the filling, and then carry on with the recipe like you usually would, as either way, this pie will turn out great.
2. Add spices to the filling
Since fall and winter are usually the seasons when warm spices are really appreciated, why not add them to your pecan pie, too? This is perhaps one of the easiest ways to upgrade the dessert, as you just need to toss some of them into the filling. Not only will these spices take the flavor up a notch, but they will also give the pie some nice, seasonal appeal.
If you're wondering which spices would work well in pecan pie, I'd say start easy with the basic ones that are almost a no-brainer in any dessert recipe — cinnamon and nutmeg. These two have those lovely, warm, soothing, and earthy notes that will help cut through the excessive sweetness of the pie. For those of you who'd like something besides these two options, cardamom and cloves are worth including. Or, if you think this is the season when pumpkin pie spice should be used everywhere, you'll be happy to hear that this, too, can jazz up a pecan pie quite nicely. The only thing I'd suggest being careful about is not going overboard with the spices, or using too many of them together, as they might end up overpowering the base flavor of the pie. On a similar note, even if you're using just one or a couple of spices at once, remember to only add about half a teaspoon of each to the filling of a single pie.
3. Replace some of the butter with bacon grease
There are plenty of delicious ways to use leftover bacon grease, but somehow, adding it to pecan pie is always slept on, when it really shouldn't be. While it's easy to think that bacon grease might not make the best addition to this dessert, as it isn't even close to being sweet, that's exactly why it's worth using if you're looking to upgrade the pie. Its rich, savory flavor will help cut through the excessive sugariness effortlessly.
There are two ways you can use bacon grease in a pecan pie. First, you could replace a few tablespoons of the butter in the crust with bacon grease. Try not to use more than that, because otherwise, the crust won't have that rich, buttery flavor. Also, make sure you place the fat in the refrigerator before using it, so that it solidifies properly and you can mix it in with the flour along with butter, to give the crust a flaky texture.
The other way to use bacon grease in pecan pie (which will also make it taste even richer) is to add some to the filling. Here, as well, it's ideal to swap out only a few tablespoons of butter with bacon grease. Finally, if you're feeling really adventurous and want a pecan pie that leans more towards a savory flavor, you can also replace a quarter of the butter with it. Of course, when using it in the filling, you can use liquid grease.
4. Add a citrus twist
If you think citrus-flavored desserts are pretty solid, you're in for a treat with this one. Citrus fruits and pecan pie are a match made in heaven, as they add an amazing tart flavor that the sweet treat usually lacks.
There are a few ways you can give your pie a citrus twist. The easiest and most obvious is adding citrus juices to the filling. Both lime and orange juice are good options, but if you're willing to experiment, grapefruit or mandarin juice can also be used. A couple of teaspoons will do the trick, as a little goes a long way when it comes to citrus juices. Alternatively, you can also simmer any of these citrus juices with some sugar and butter until it turns into a thick glaze, then brush some of that on the pie when it's fresh from the oven. This way, the pie will soak up the glaze much better.
To give your pie's filling a slightly lighter texture, along with that tang, you can also mix in a few teaspoons of citrus curds or marmalade. When you're using citrus fruits, you'll also be left with the peels — but in case you're wondering if you should throw out citrus rind, I'd strongly advise you not to. Instead, you can use a microplane to zest it, and then add that to the pie crust for a hint of freshness.s
5. Incorporate chocolate
Chocolate can elevate just about anything, and pecan pie is no exception. The key, though, is to use the right kind. While you can use white chocolate, or even some newer, fancier varieties like blonde chocolate, the problem with these is that they're already too sweet. Adding them to your pecan pie won't give it a nuanced flavor, and will instead just make it sweeter. That said, if you like some extra sweetness, I'd say go for it. But my favorites for this pie are definitely dark or ruby chocolate.
Dark chocolate has a bitter taste and is usually a lot more decadent compared to other varieties, thanks to it containing more cocoa solids. This bitterness will balance out the pecan pie while also giving it depth. Ruby chocolate, on the other hand, isn't as rich or bitter as dark chocolate, but it has a tart flavor from the addition of citric acid. By using ruby chocolate, you'll technically be getting a slight tartness and a light bitterness, which is the best of both worlds.
When it comes to how any of these chocolates can be used in the dessert, there are some options. You could melt the chocolate and spread a layer on the baked pie crust before topping it with the filling. Or, make a simple ganache and top the pie with it once it's baked and cooled down. You can also mix melted chocolate into the dough, to give your pie crust a chocolatey finish.
6. Stir in some cream cheese
One of the problems with pecan pie (at least in my opinion) is that there isn't much to break through its texture. It's just a flaky pie crust and a gooey filling with some crunch. It can really benefit from something creamy, and luckily, by stirring just a little bit of cream cheese into the filling, you can give your pie a light, almost silky texture. Since pecan pie filling already has eggs and sugar in it, you don't need to worry about adding any of those ingredients either. The only thing you need to bear in mind is to soften the cream cheese properly before tossing it in, so it doesn't end up becoming a lumpy mess.
If you're willing to put in extra work, I'd suggest making a cheesecake batter separately, instead of mixing cream cheese directly with the filling. Once you have that ready, you can blind bake your pie crust, pour the batter into it, and then bake it just until it sets. After that, pour the pecan pie filling on top and finish baking it as you usually would. This will give your pie lovely layers of cheesecake and pecan filling. You could also pour the pecan pie filling into the pie crust and then swirl the cheesecake batter into it for a less intense flavor. Plus, this will also make your pie look really pretty.
7. Consider using booze
Booze, especially bourbon, isn't an uncommon addition to pecan pie. While it's pretty great, it's also the only alcoholic beverage most people add to the pie, even though there are so many others that can enhance the sweet treat equally well. If we talk about standard options, rum is a great addition to pecan pie, as are other types of whiskey — rye whiskey is Alton Brown's secret ingredient for his classic pecan pie! If such a famous chef swears by it, it's surely worth giving a rye whiskey-flavored pecan pie a shot.
You could add a dash of either of these spirits to the filling, or even soak the pecans in them before using them in the recipe for a richer flavor. You already know rye whiskey is a great choice for this, but consider experimenting with other types as well. When it comes to rum, dark or spiced varieties are the best, because they have a more full-bodied flavor that works well in this dessert.
You can also try adding liqueurs to your pie. Coffee liqueur, Cointreau, and even Irish cream are all worth considering. You can choose one for the sort of flavor you'd like your pie to have — coffee for a bitter finish, Cointreau to give it some bright citrus notes, or Irish cream for a rich flavor. Just mix a shot of any of these with the filling and then go ahead with the recipe as usual.
8. Add seasonal fruits to the filling
You know what goes really well with pecans but is often overlooked? Seasonal fruits! A lot of fruits are in season starting in September until almost December, including apples and pears. These are both worth using in pecan pie filling, as their subtle fruitiness will balance out the nutty, malty flavor of the sweet treat. They'll also add a soft texture that will help tone down all the crunchiness of the pecans. Plus, when using these fruits, you can also toss in warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to elevate the pie's flavor further.
When using either of these fruits, I'd recommend chopping them up and tossing them in some sugar first, then letting them sit for 10 minutes, so the excess moisture is drawn out. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice to the mix, too, so the fruits don't end up browning. After all the moisture is out, add these fruits to the filling and bake the pie as usual. You can also toss them in cornstarch just to be extra sure they don't turn the filling mushy. Try not to overload the pie with these fruits, as too much will mask the flavor of the pecans.
If you'd prefer a tart flavor, consider using cranberries, which are also in season starting in September. Here too, toss them in cornstarch before adding them to the filling, so they don't end up releasing too much moisture.
9. Caramelize half of the pecans
In case you're one of those people who don't want to add any new ingredients to their pecan pie, but still want to upgrade it, I have a trick for you. All you need to do is caramelize half of the pecans and use those in the filling, together with raw or roasted pecans. Caramelized pecans will retain their crunch a lot better, and will also add a nice texture to the pie. They also bring a deeper malty flavor that goes beyond the sweetness of the corn syrup and sugar added to the filling.
You can either chop up caramelized pecans and toss them into the filling, or arrange caramelized pecan halves on top, before baking the pie. But before you do any of that, it's first important to ensure the caramel isn't too dark, because that will end up making the pecans taste bitter. An amber-colored caramel is perfectly fine, after which you can gently stir in the pecans.
In case you're an absolute amateur with caramel, I'd suggest making a wet caramel instead of a dry one. The essential difference between wet and dry caramel is that, when making the dry kind, you start off by just heating sugar in a pan directly, whereas with the wet type, you also add water to the pan. A wet caramel is a lot less intimidating to work with, so it's great for beginners.
10. Pipe meringue on top
Usually, people serve pecan pie with a dollop of whipped cream, which I agree is a great topping. But if you want to try something new, while also easily upgrading your pie, try piping meringue onto it and then toasting that with a blowtorch. This way, your pecan pie will have a delicious, marshmallow-like topping with a toasty flavor.
It's essential to use Italian meringue or Swiss meringue for this, because French meringue is made with raw egg whites, so it needs to be baked before it can be eaten. The other two use sugar that's heated to a specific temperature, which ends up cooking the egg whites. My suggestion is to go for an Italian meringue, as it's less complicated to prepare than its Swiss counterpart.
To make one, you'll first need to separate the egg whites and yolks into different bowls. Make sure you add the egg whites to a completely clean bowl, because not doing so is one of the biggest mistakes people make with their meringue, and ends up turning it flat. After that, heat 3 parts of sugar with one part of water until it reaches 240 F, then start whipping the egg whites and pour this hot mixture into them. Whip the egg whites until they're fluffy and double in volume, then pipe the mixture onto your pecan pie and lightly toast it with a blowtorch. A generous layer of toasted meringue will make your pecan pie look like it's from a high-end patisserie.