The Fancy Cherries You Should Be Picking Up At Costco

Costco is one of the most beloved brands in the United States, and while there are lots of reasons why people are so crazy about the big box warehouse, ultimately, it comes down to low prices on high-quality items. From tires to toilet paper, the buyers at Costco choose their products carefully, and it's not unusual to find great prices on a variety of gourmet groceries. Recently, eagle-eyed shoppers on Reddit spotted 35-ounce jars of highly-rated Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries for $18.99, and if you love a good bourbon drink, it's a deal you won't want to miss.

The American cocktail renaissance that took hold in the early 2000s has opened up the world of craft cocktails to everyone. And if you want to be a bit of an amateur mixologist, it's important to use the best ingredients. Top-shelf spirits are a given, but if you really want to make a bartender smile, you should spring for a jar of fancy cocktail cherries like Fabbri Amarena.

Normally, the specialty cherries, which come from Italy, cost around $25 for smaller jars at stores like Whole Foods. But at Costco, you can get the big jars for almost $10 less, so there's no excuse to settle for those artificially-colored bright pink maraschino cherries anymore as long as you have a membership that's in good standing.