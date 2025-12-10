11 December 2025 Aldi Finds You Need For Your Holiday Party
Aldi's December calendar tends to move fast, but this year's lineup feels especially dialed in as the final stretch of holiday entertaining ramps up. Weekly releases are dropping with a precision that makes it easier for shoppers to fill last-minute gaps in party menus without drifting into the usual holiday rush at bigger grocery chains. And if everyone was talking about Aldi's November finds this year, December is when the store leans fully into the season, rolling out items meant for gatherings of every scale.
December is also when Aldi leans harder into its limited-time rhythm, bringing in short-run holiday picks that come and go quickly. Instead of a scattered mix, this year's drops land in a steadier, more intentional rhythm, with bakery staples, party snacks, sweets, and specialty extras showing up in steady waves. It gives the weekly finds aisle a little more shape without making it feel crammed, and it keeps the month moving at a pace that actually fits how people shop when they're juggling holiday plans. The overall effect is simple: December feels organized, seasonal, and easy to navigate — exactly what you want when the rest of the month rarely is.
Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche
The Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche arrives in stores on December 3 for $7.49, and it's one of Aldi's best seasonal items this month. It comes in two different flavors: Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Cream. The loaf leans into holiday presentation without needing much from you — a soft, lightly sweet brioche shaped like a Christmas tree and ready to serve as-is. It works for quick brunch spreads, early office gatherings, or any moment when you need something festive that doesn't turn into a project.
Choceur Chocolate Truffles
Choceur Chocolate Truffles hit Aldi shelves on December 3 for $2.99, giving holiday hosts a simple way to round out a dessert spread. The assortment leans rich and cocoa-heavy, with flavors that work for after-dinner coffee or casual gifting. They slip easily into a basket or onto a platter without feeling like an afterthought, which makes them a nice add-on during a month full of quick stops and last-minute plans.
Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin
The Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin arrives December 3 for $9.99, and it's a lot more festive than the name lets on. This year's assortment leans into cocktail-style flavors — including Whiskey Old Fashioned Cherries, Hot Toddy Peanuts, and Mulled Cider Almonds — all packaged in a bright, gift-ready tin. It's an easy pick for dessert tables or casual snacking when you want something a little richer than standard holiday mix-ins.
Specially Selected Assorted Flatbreads
Specially Selected's Assorted Flatbreads land on December 10 for $3.99, and the Cherry Tomato & Arugula variety leans bright and savory with its thin crust and blistered tomato topping. It's easy to slice into smaller pieces for a quick appetizer or pair with dips when you need something warm on the table. The flatbread's flavor stays light enough to mix into a larger spread without competing with heavier dishes.
Appleton Farms Fennel or Black Truffle Bite Size Salami
Appleton Farms' Bite Size Salami pieces show up on December 10 for $6.19, and the two flavors (Fennel and Black Truffle) give it a slight step up from the usual party meats. Each pack is portioned into small slices, making them easy to scatter across a platter without extra prep. They bring a fuller, savory note to holiday spreads — an easy contrast to the sweeter items showing up this month.
Deutsche Kuche Spritz Assortment
Deutsche Küche's Spritz Assortment drops on December 17 for $3.49, bringing back one of the brand's classic European-style cookies just in time for holiday hosting. The Almond Spritz variety features a buttery shortbread base with a nutty finish, shaped into rings that look right at home on a cookie tray. It's a simple, reliable option for anyone building out a dessert spread without leaning too heavy into chocolate or peppermint.
Specially Selected Sheep Milk Logs
At $2.49, the Specially Selected Sheep Milk Logs arrive December 3, giving shoppers a small-format cheese that feels like a welcome detour from the standard soft goat options. The two flavors — Garlic & Herb or Pepper — stay firmly in the savory lane without overwhelming anything else on the board. They're easy to pair with crackers, cured meats, or anything that needs a little extra texture without adding heaviness.
Bake Shop Pecan Pie
Bake Shop's Pecan Pie shows up on December 10 for $5.89, landing right in that window when people start eyeing shortcuts for holiday desserts. It's the classic version — glossy pecans, a sweet filling, and a crust sturdy enough to slice cleanly for a crowd. The pie works well for last-minute hosting or office gatherings, especially when you want something familiar that still feels like it belongs on a December table.
Friendly Farms Almond Nog
Friendly Farms' Almond Nog joins the shelves as part of the December 10 lineup, priced at $3.79, and brings a thinner, nutty twist to the standard holiday drink. The dairy-free blend is smooth and mildly spiced, landing somewhere between almond milk and traditional nog. It's enough to feel seasonal without going full dessert-in-a-glass. Keep it chilled, and it fits right into casual weeknight treats or slow mornings when you want something festive but not overwhelming.
Specially Selected Grilled Antipasti Assortment
Look for the Specially Selected Grilled Antipasti Assortment on December 10, priced at $3.49. The line covers marinated vegetables made for quick snacking, with one option built around grilled mushrooms seasoned with herbs and oil. Each jar brings a ready-to-serve boost to the board, fitting naturally alongside cheeses and cured meats, giving the whole layout a little more range. Just open the lid and set it out.
Southern Grove Pistachio Burlap
You'll find the Southern Grove Pistachio Burlap Bag in stores December 3 at $9.99, wrapping a full pound of pistachios in packaging that feels gift-ready without going over the top. The look stays seasonal without leaning into heavy holiday patterns, which makes it easy to bring as a small host gift or leave out for casual snacking at home. The burlap presentation gives it a touch of warmth, making the whole thing feel a little more thoughtful than a standard bag of nuts.
December's lineup may not be officially billed as Aldi's top items for 2025, but there's enough range here for shoppers to find their own personal standouts. Whether you lean sweet, savory, or somewhere in between, these releases make the month a little easier and a lot more fun to shop for.