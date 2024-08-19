Creative Fruit And Vegetable Garnishes To Take Your Martini To The Next Level
The martini: The James Bond of drinks in a world full of regular cups of Joe. An iconic cocktail that is the epitome of class, with a world of customizations to adjust to your liking. Whether you're ordering it bone dry, dirty, straight up, on the rocks, or with a twist, what goes on top of your martini is just as important as what goes in it. The Daily Meal spoke with Cody Goldstein, Mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, to get the skinny on how garnishes are the essential upgrade to all martinis.
"We love a good martini and garnishing one has endless possibilities," Goldstein told us. Typical martini garnishes include olives and lemon twists, but you can spice things up by using a variety of fruits and vegetables. The sweetness of fruit compliments the sweet aromatics of gin used in many martinis, but you can also contrast with a surprise vegetable garnish. Among Goldstein's recommendations was "pickled celery with furikake" which he called an "unexpected delight." Garnishing your martinis is an art that will elevate the drinking experience, and Goldstein has no shortage of ideas.
Fruit and vegetable martini garnishes
When you think of martini garnishes, or cocktail garnishes in general, a hearty slice of vegetable may not be the first thing that comes to mind — yet Cody Goldstein managed to make it seem like the natural choice. Another unexpected veggie option Goldstein suggested is "soy soaked cucumbers cut into cubes which lend a really beautiful umami and freshness to the drink." The tang of the soy combined with the crunch of the cucumber can also bring an Asian twist to this American classic. Some other garnishes you can try adding include pickled veggies, such as carrots, okra, regular pickles, or even a pickled onion.
Fruits are a much more common garnish, like a traditional citrus twist, and you can show off your cocktail game by cutting it with a channel knife — or a maraschino cherry. But why not try something more outside the box? "I really enjoy watermelon and feta skewered as the saltiness from the cheese and the brightness of the watermelon will compliment a great botanical gin," Goldstein said. As long as you buy a watermelon that's been fully vine-ripened, it'll have just enough sweetness to pair nicely with drier alcohols. Other possible fruit additions include a slice of tomato — which, yes, is a fruit — or try a slice of dehydrated citrus for added texture.
Preparing and presenting your martini
Once you've chosen your garnishes, you'll want to buy only the best for your martinis. Goldstein sticks to brands he knows and trusts, offering up a few names that sell premium garnishes. "Some of our favorites for olives are Filthy and Frankies 457," he explained. "For cherries, you'd be hard pressed to find better than Luxardo brand or Fabbri Amarena which come in a great bottle." He says these cherries have a more luxurious dark red color than the usual maraschinos. Although you can quite easily pickle your own pearl onions to use in cocktails, Goldstein also mentioned Mezzetta as a tried-and-true brand of pickled onions to buy. These brands can be found in most large-chain grocery stores or online.
The final step is presentation, which brings the drink together and shows off your garnish. According to Goldstein, serving a martini with a sidecar is a current trend, "which is a small amount of your martini left on ice along with your garnish to ensure you are drinking the martini ice cold at all times." Goldstein's brand has their Martini Side Car Set available for purchase to complete your at-home bar cart.