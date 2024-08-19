Creative Fruit And Vegetable Garnishes To Take Your Martini To The Next Level

The martini: The James Bond of drinks in a world full of regular cups of Joe. An iconic cocktail that is the epitome of class, with a world of customizations to adjust to your liking. Whether you're ordering it bone dry, dirty, straight up, on the rocks, or with a twist, what goes on top of your martini is just as important as what goes in it. The Daily Meal spoke with Cody Goldstein, Mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, to get the skinny on how garnishes are the essential upgrade to all martinis.

"We love a good martini and garnishing one has endless possibilities," Goldstein told us. Typical martini garnishes include olives and lemon twists, but you can spice things up by using a variety of fruits and vegetables. The sweetness of fruit compliments the sweet aromatics of gin used in many martinis, but you can also contrast with a surprise vegetable garnish. Among Goldstein's recommendations was "pickled celery with furikake" which he called an "unexpected delight." Garnishing your martinis is an art that will elevate the drinking experience, and Goldstein has no shortage of ideas.