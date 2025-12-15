9 Holiday Treats From Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best

There are so many incredible seasonal treats offered by Trader Joe's every holiday season, but for the sake of this article, I tried to highlight some of the newer or more unique product options. One brand new product that hit Trader Joe's shelves this season is the Sleigh Ride Cookies, which have a buttery sugar cookie base with broken pieces of candy cane and Candy Cane Joe-Joe's mixed in. Despite Trader Joe's marketing these cookies as having "soft, creamy, and crunchy textures," I was unfortunately met with a rather disappointing product.

The first thing I noticed while I was tasting this product was the texture. These cookies are incredibly dry and crumbly, which makes them messy and rather unsatisfying. In addition, the ratio of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's was far too sparse in my opinion, and I could barely pick out any flavors other than the sugar cookie base. I love the taste of peppermint, but I am not sure that it paired well with the cookie base here, and overall, the result was a cookie that tasted dry, bland, and overly sweet at the same time.

While I applaud Trader Joe's for reaching towards an inventive product like this one, I think the recipe could use some tweaking if the store decides to brings it back for next season. For $3.99 a box, this product is affordable, but I still would advise customers to spend their money on some of the other holiday treats at Trader Joe's instead.