We Tasted And Ranked 5 Store-Bought Apple Cider Donuts

With fall in full swing, many foodies around the country are prioritizing eating some of the incredible seasonal desserts that Autumn brings. When it comes to desserts, few seasonal items are more beloved than apple cider donuts. Often coated in icing and cinnamon sugar, and baked with real apple cider, these donuts transport you to a crisp fall day with every bite. While many choose to head to local bakeries to get theirs, or attempt to make their own apple cider donuts at home, there are also plenty of great versions available at your local grocery store for a more convenient pickup.

Not all store-bought apple cider donuts are created the same. To find out which products are the best, I tested five store-bought apple cider donuts that I found in local grocery stores near my home in New York City. Based on factors including taste, quality, and value, I ranked them all, ensuring you know where to go to find the best apple cider donuts this fall. Maybe you could even track down some good-quality store-bought apple cider to enjoy them with.