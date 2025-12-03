The Trader Joe's Holiday Cookie You Won't Find On Shelves This Month

Trader Joe's devoted fanbase looks forward to the seasonal, limited-time offerings that appear on the store's shelves throughout the year. In fact, this understanding of seasonality is one of the things we feel Trader Joe's does better than Whole Foods. Unfortunately, one of Trader Joe's fan-favorite items, Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, won't be returning this holiday season, as reported by People.

Trader Joe's told the outlet on December 2 that it feels this batch of the sweet snacks didn't meet the company's standards. The treats are similar to the chain's usual Joe-Joe's (chocolate sandwich cookies with vanilla cream inside), but the Candy Cane version has pieces of peppermint candy cane in the filling. According to the spokesperson, the issue was too much peppermint in the cream filling.

Some boxes did make it to store shelves but were reportedly removed. The store's website claims the cookies are "back for the season," but they're also listed as "Not available." Customers are understandably upset that they'll have to wait until next December to find this seasonal staple.