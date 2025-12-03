The Trader Joe's Holiday Cookie You Won't Find On Shelves This Month
Trader Joe's devoted fanbase looks forward to the seasonal, limited-time offerings that appear on the store's shelves throughout the year. In fact, this understanding of seasonality is one of the things we feel Trader Joe's does better than Whole Foods. Unfortunately, one of Trader Joe's fan-favorite items, Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, won't be returning this holiday season, as reported by People.
Trader Joe's told the outlet on December 2 that it feels this batch of the sweet snacks didn't meet the company's standards. The treats are similar to the chain's usual Joe-Joe's (chocolate sandwich cookies with vanilla cream inside), but the Candy Cane version has pieces of peppermint candy cane in the filling. According to the spokesperson, the issue was too much peppermint in the cream filling.
Some boxes did make it to store shelves but were reportedly removed. The store's website claims the cookies are "back for the season," but they're also listed as "Not available." Customers are understandably upset that they'll have to wait until next December to find this seasonal staple.
The internet is disappointed there are no Candy Cane Joe-Joe's this year
Not only are many fans disappointed by the cookies' absence, but those who were able to snag a box before Trader Joe's removed them from store shelves did notice a quality dip. On Instagram, where Trader Joe's posted its holiday season lineup, commenters voiced their complaints. "Why do the chocolate covered peppermint joe joes taste weird," asked one poster. Another commenter specified that "they taste like toothpaste and one bite is all I could stand to eat."
On Reddit, customers reported finding the cookies in various stores around the country before the locations could pull them. Those who purchased the treats reported similar findings. "I bought a box of these early in the season and took one bite and threw them out because they tasted like medicine," one Redditor reported.
Not all hope is lost, however. Others found the gluten-free and chocolate-covered versions in stores, as well as the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's ice cream, which returned to Trader Joe's freezer aisle in November. If all else fails, you can do as one Redditor did: "I got regular joe joes, opened and scraped out the icing, crushed a candy cane in the food processor and mixed it into the icing, and then redistributed the icing and reassembled the cookies." If you do, we won't judge.