Your Ultimate Trader Joe's Holiday Shopping Guide (2025 Edition)
Trader Joe's is a popular grocery store first and foremost for its wide range of interesting and often satisfying food options, including everything from raw proteins to frozen side dishes and unique snacks. An impressive grocery selection doesn't just mean shopping for yourself and immediate family, though.
The variety of products also means it can be a great place to pick up gifts, especially snacks and other food-adjacent items. And since it's Trader Joe's, this of course includes a few seasonal specialties only available around this time of year.
Your Trader Joe's holiday shopping guide includes many delicious chocolates, classic seasonal options like drinking chocolate and summer sausage, and quirkier choices like a corn-scented candle. This array of items is perfect for stocking stuffers, white elephant gift exchanges, or just a small and simple "thank you" for someone you appreciate at the end of the year. (And none of them will break the bank, either.)
Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box
This box of 8 bite-sized chocolates features a variety of fun shapes and interesting fillings, like a snail-shaped chocolate shell filled with hazelnut cream and crunchy waffle pieces. And every box already comes wrapped in either red or blue paper, with festive ribbon bows of red or silver.
Drinking Chocolate
Perhaps contrary to popular belief, hot cocoa and drinking chocolate are not the same thing. The former is a thin mixture of cocoa powder and either water or milk, while the latter is pure chocolate melted with hot liquid until drinkable. And Trader Joe's now has cans of this rich, sippable treat for a limited time.
Can of Corn Scented Candle
This eccentric choice resembles a can of Trader Joe's corn, but the candle inside smells of rich, sweet cornbread. You probably won't see anything like this at other grocery stores, but it's been a Trader Joe's holiday staple since 1992.
Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
While the debate rages on about whether Christmas season begins after Halloween or Thanksgiving, that doesn't mean you can't stock up on gifts ahead of time. This surprisingly affordable Advent calendar — just $1.49 — features packaging designed by Trader Joe's artists and 24 tiny chocolates for the Christmas countdown.
Non-Alcohol Sparkling Violette Tea
It may look like a bottle of Champagne, but this beverage is made with dealcoholized wine, which is not simply grape juice. It's a sophisticated drink that's fermented and aged just like regular wine. This Trader Joe's offering mixes that with a blend of black and herbal teas, topped off with sugar and carbonation for an elegant, booze-free gift.
Petit Reserve Rosé Napa Valley 2021
However, if a nice bottle of alcoholic wine is the gift-giving vibe this season, Trader Joe's also has you covered with this bottle of pinot rosé — yes, it's a thing. And since Trader Joe's wine is so cheap due to the company's special partnerships with winemakers, the price of $7.99 a bottle is almost unbeatable.
Organic Fruit & Vegetable Wash
Anyone who buys fresh produce is familiar with giving it a quick rinse before cooking and eating. But anyone gifted this organic fruit and vegetable wash can feel a bit more secure, knowing that any waxes, oils, or difficult-to-detect dirt has been properly cleaned away.
Coffee Lovers Espresso Beans
This bag of chocolate-coated espresso beans is an unmistakable reminder of Trader Joe's dark chocolate-covered espresso beans. But this snack-sized bag uses dark, white, and milk chocolates to achieve a wider variety of coffee flavors than just espresso and dark chocolate.
Old Wisconsin Beef Summer Sausage
Despite the name, summer sausage is a traditional gift for the winter season. And yes, it's actually great to give as a present. Unlike most sausages, the careful processes of curing, fermentation, smoking, and drying mean that this can last for months without refrigeration — and the taste isn't bad, either.
Hot Honey Fudge
This product puts a Trader Joe's twist on another classic winter gift, fudge. Introducing hot honey to the mix results in a pleasantly sweet chocolatey treat, with just the right amount of heat to remind the recipient how special it is.