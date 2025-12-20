5 Reasons To Wander Around Local Grocery Stores When Traveling

When traveling, I do my best to immerse myself in the local culture. As a tourist, especially during a short trip, I can never fully be a part of the scene I'm dipping a toe into, but I still like to get a taste. One way I love to experience the day-to-day life of whatever country I'm in is to visit the grocery store.

After a long day exploring the Louvre or Meiji Jingu, I enjoy stepping away from the tourist sites and wandering around a Monoprix or a Don Quijote. Every region has its own unique market full of people picking up ingredients. Even within the U.S., there are regional grocery stores that are worth a visit for distinctive characteristics that you probably won't find at home.

When I'm on vacation and not following an optimized shopping list, I can just relax and explore the aisles. This mode allows me to appreciate the wonder that is the modern grocery store. There, I can find a multitude of foods and ingredients that were once unavailable to everyday people and now all share shelves together. This wandering helps inspire my cooking by giving me new flavor profiles to play with. Here's why I feel these seemingly mundane locations should be given a spot on every traveler's itinerary.