Rick Steves' Simple Tip For Tourists Dining In Europe

Traveling around Europe for the first time can involve a lot of stress and logistics. You may need to arrive at a tour by a certain time, figure out the metro to get to a museum, or determine from which station your train is departing. That's why we appreciate Rick Steves' tip of ordering off the tourist menu — it eliminates the stress of finding the "authentic," out-of-the-way, hole-in-the-wall restaurant patronized only by locals and yourself.

There's no shame in keeping it simple and eating in the tourist district. It's a way to try local delicacies, such as chicken schnitzel in Germany, easily. Sure, you'll be eating with other tourists, but that's okay; we can't all change the food world the way Anthony Bourdain did in our travel style. These restaurants are filling; many places offer a three-course meal with bread and a drink — perfect after a long day of walking around, much more than you normally might back in the U.S. Plus, they will have a menu you can read and servers who are more likely to speak English if you're unfamiliar with the local language. Keep in mind that this will often be more expensive, and sometimes the seemingly free bread and water that's already on the table will actually cost you. That's the price for convenience.