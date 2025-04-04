12 Amazing Local Grocery Stores In The US You Need To Visit
For reliability and consistency, it's hard to beat a big chain grocery store. You can drive across the country and know where to find exactly what you're looking for in every city along the way. But what if you're looking for something different? What if you want to immerse yourself in the local culture, or stumble across an exciting product you didn't know existed? Maybe you're craving a taste of regional flavor, or searching for a unique souvenir, or simply looking to keep the kids occupied while you stock up on necessities. For those kinds of excursions, it's better to shop small.
If you look past the big household names, you'll find a wealth of independent grocery stores and small chains across the U.S. These shops can offer a more carefully curated selection, personalized service, and exciting features you simply won't find at a national chain. Local stores tend to be more innovative and environmentally friendly. Even better, according to the American Independent Business Alliance, supporting a local grocery store over a national chain can have up to three times the economic impact on the surrounding community. Shopping small is also more interesting and fun, as evidenced by these twelve amazing local grocery stores. According to customer reviews and this writer's personal experience, you need to put them all on your must-visit list.
1. Tiller & Rye (Brewer, ME)
Owned and operated by two women who met working at a local restaurant, Tiller & Rye has quadrupled in size over the past eight years. Seven days a week, you'll find a great selection of humanely raised meats, artisanal dairy products, fresh seasonal produce, and beer and wine. There's also house-blended coffee served at the onsite deli and cafe, and a tasting bar where shoppers can sample flavored oils and vinegars. For these reasons and more, the shop was named Maine's 2024 Woman Owned Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Tiller & Rye's old-world approach to local sourcing, commitment to reducing food waste, and impeccable focus on quality make it a go-to grocer for health-conscious residents of the greater Bangor community. Fans praise the restaurant-quality ingredients that cater to a wide variety of diets, the knowledgeable staff, and the specialty sandwiches made to order. Some excellent advice is to pack a picnic basket full of Tiller & Rye treats to take to nearby Acadia National Park.
2. DiPasquale's Italian Marketplace (Baltimore, MD)
If you're from the Baltimore area, you likely know DiPasquale's. First opened in 1914, the brand is a local institution, comprising two European-inspired marketplaces as well as Mastellone's Deli & Wine Shop, and Forno, known for its wood-fired pizzas. Today, the company is run by the founding family's fourth generation, who remain true to its Italian heritage and commitment to hospitality.
At the DiPasquale's markets on Toone Street and Harborview Drive, shoppers can expect to find a solid selection of pantry staples, artisanal meats and cheeses, fresh produce, and small-batch ingredients. There are specialty sweets imported from Italy, top-shelf wines and liqueurs, and an impressive olive bar. But what really sets DiPasquale's apart from other grocery stores is its cafe menu, which varies by location but never in quality. Loyal shoppers all have their go-to orders, from gourmet sandwiches to cioppino and even house-made arancini in a variety of flavors.
3. Jungle Jim's International Market (Cincinnati, OH)
If you've never been to a grocery store that feels more like a theme park, that's reason enough to visit Jungle Jim's. With 300,000 square feet of specialty foods from around the world, as well as one-of-a-kind items like a nearly life-sized gummy python, it may well be America's wildest grocery store.
Jungle Jim's four locations have all the usual groceries, like fresh produce and vacuum-sealed meats, but there's also so much more. For a shopping adventure, browse the weird and wonderful Specialty Soda aisle, or the 1,500 varieties of hot sauce in the Fiery Foods Department. Kids love the fantastical Candy Castle, and the collectibles department dubbed Ohio's Largest Specialty Toy Store. Jungle Jim's also has entire departments dedicated to cookware, honey, and fresh herbs, as well as a Cooking School for all skill levels. On your first visit, you'll want to pick up one of the store's maps so you don't get lost, and keep an eye out for the many unique photo ops and animatronic displays.
4. Stew Leonard's (CT, NY, NJ)
Originally opened in 1969 as a small dairy shop, Stew Leonard's has since grown into a one-of-a-kind retail destination with nine locations in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Each store combines the expected features of a quality grocer (fresh produce, baked goods, and pre-prepared meals) as well as uncommon offerings like a custom gift shop, and the Norwalk location's Stewie the Duck swim school.
Stew Leonard's customers consistently praise the regional chain's excellent service, which reflects the company's partnerships with local farmers, butchers, and other suppliers. The people who work at these stores know the products they're selling, and who they got them from. What's more, farm-themed animatronic displays, a petting zoo, and a jam-packed calendar of kid-friendly events ensure a good time for even the littlest patrons. While kids may roll their eyes at an invitation to go grocery shopping, they'll likely change their tune for a trip to Stew Leonard's.
5. Capitol Market (Charleston, WV)
Charleston's indoor-outdoor Capitol Market covers 16,000 square feet in and around a train station that's over a century old, making it as charming as it is convenient. Locals flock to the varied stalls for farm-fresh produce from 40 growers, ready-made meals, fresh seafood and meat, beautiful flowers, wine, and specialty items like artisanal chocolates, cheeses, and condiments. Visitors, meanwhile, will tell you that it's a great place to pick up a unique souvenir. In any case, it's easy to see why this one-stop shopping destination has won numerous awards, including the Charleston Tourism People's Choice Award six times.
Since 1997, Capitol Market has served as both a grocery store and a social hub. Fans appreciate the emphasis on local makers, and the fact that there's always something new to find. Community programs like seasonal events and monthly cooking demonstrations are known to draw crowds, but the market's lively, welcoming atmosphere can be enjoyed any day of the year.
6. Foodland (HI)
With 31 locations around the Hawaiian Islands, Foodland may be a big fish in a small pond, but it's far from a national chain. Moreover, its size helps it to achieve the near-impossible and offer the convenience of a large company without losing its local charm. For this reason, it's known as one of the best places to eat and drink in Hawaii.
As someone born and raised on Oahu, my memories of Foodland are fond and countless. No trip to the beach is complete without a stop at the fresh poké bar, and don't forget to grab a bag of taro chips. Add a few cans of Lilikoi Passion Hawaiian Sun and haupia sweet potato bars from the bakery, and you're good to go. And of course, there's no better way to keep it all cool than in a Foodland-branded insulated bag.
Along with being one of my first stops on every trip home, Foodland is one of my last. Before flying out, I like to stock up on things I can't get on the Mainland, like guava jelly and snacks covered in furikake, a Japanese seasoning. It's also a great place to get gifts for friends — no one's ever sad to receive a box of chocolate-covered macadamia nuts. R. Field Wine Company, located within Foodland, has wonderful options for custom gift baskets as well.
7. Byler's Country Market and Grocery Outlet (Kent County, DE)
It's not located in America's Amish Country, but the vibes at Byler's Country Market and Grocery Outlet may just fool you. Since 1974, the stores (there are two locations, both in Kent County) have been delighting Delaware shoppers with their rustic atmosphere and great deals on bulk health foods, high-quality meats and cheeses, fresh produce, and ice cream inspired by Amish heritage.
A highlight of any trip to Byler's is the bakery, where you'll find everything from standard breads and cookies to Pennsylvania Dutch-style Shoofly Pie. Along with standard groceries and specialty food items, the West Dover location of Byler's also features a Kitchen Center large enough to operate as a separate store. There you'll find an impressive assortment of gadgets and appliances, dishes, tools, and local decor with a charming Amish and Mennonite slant. There are also handcrafted gift items like planters, signs, soaps and lotions, candles, and over 50 different cookbooks for sale.
8. The Original Farmers Market (Los Angeles, CA)
Ignore the debates about Gelson's vs Bristol Farms, and even the social media bait of Erewhon. After living in Los Angeles for over a decade, I believe the Original Farmers Market is the city's most notable grocery store. While its location, attached to a shopping mall, might turn some people off, I love the way this destination offers something for everyone: A traditional farmers market experience, an easy dining destination, and a hub for shopping and community.
The indoor-outdoor year-round market houses over 100 eateries and stalls selling fresh fruit and veggies, roasted nuts and candy, kitschy souvenirs, wine, and pretty much anything else you can think of. It's a place to stock up on your groceries for the week, run a quick errand, or take out-of-towners for a drink and celebrity sightings (like everywhere else in LA, it's got those in spades.) There are also a few sit-down restaurants, for when you feel like letting someone else do the cooking.
9. Gene's Sausage Shop & Delicatessen (Chicago, IL)
If you don't yet know the difference between Andouille and Kielbasa, you've got to get yourself to Gene's Sausage Shop & Delicatessen in Chicago. Originally opened by Polish brothers in 1972, this European-inspired marketplace sells 40 types of smoked links in a historic building. It's also got plenty of fresh fruits and veggies, dairy products, prepared foods, and everything else you'd expect to find in a typical grocery store. The impressive selection provides a nice contrast to the architecture, offering shoppers the perfect mix of modern convenience and vintage charm.
In the hot summer months, the old-meets-new allure at Gene's goes all the way to the top — literally. As temperatures climb, the seasonal rooftop beer and wine garden becomes a popular destination among locals in the know. Regulars love the open wood sausage grill, rotating selection of beers on tap, fine wines, and laid-back atmosphere. The communal picnic tables invite guests to stay a while, while the vegetable garden adds to the ambiance. And if you want something other than a traditional Polish hot dog, there's an entire grocery store right beneath your feet.
10. Central Market (TX)
This specialty chain is an offshoot of beloved grocery store H-E-B, with ten stores in Texas. Departments range from household staples to fresh seasonal produce to seafood, and a strong emphasis on high quality is evident throughout. Happy shoppers swear by the renowned meat department, the great assortment of artisanal cheeses and sweets, and the chef-prepared selections like ready-to-eat salads, take-and-bake pizzas, sushi, and more. For a taste of local Tex-Mex flair, don't miss the fresh tortillas made onsite at Central Market's own tortilleria throughout the day.
Along with pre-made meals and all the ingredients to make your own, six of Central Market's locations have a cooking school. Each offers a variety of classes for all ages, with fun themes like Parent & Child: The Basics of French Macarons, and Couples Cook: A Tropical Take on Seafood. Hone your home chef skills, then grab what you need to practice them on your way out.
11. Bread Garden Market (Iowa City, IA)
If you're going to have a name like Bread Garden Market, you'd better have good bread. This place delivers with its notable bakery department, where customers flock for freshly baked baguettes, focaccia, and specialty favorites you won't find elsewhere — asiago polenta pan loaf, anyone? At the onsite cafe, meanwhile, you'll find fresh donuts, sandwiches, and burgers that highlight the market's baking skills.
Bread Garden Market also has other departments, of course. There are fresh fruits and veggies, meat and seafood, gourmet cheese, and grocery staples. But along with the bakery, this grocery store is known for its charming gathering spaces like a coffee shop, beer and wine bar, and a catered venue, Plaza Towers, for weddings and other special events. To make an ordinary grocery run feel like a fancy occasion, spend some time on the patio out front. There, you can enjoy one of Bread Garden's signature pastries, a fresh-squeezed lemonade, or a seasonal latte along with some good, old-fashioned people-watching.
12. Leevers Locavore (Denver, CO)
As a Denver resident, I'd be remiss to not include a nod to this city's wealth of local, independent grocery stores. Among them, Leevers Locavore stands out for its partnerships with local producers, community programming, and in-house eateries. True to its name, the store prioritizes Colorado-grown produce, locally raised meat, and small-batch brands of specialty items like hot sauce, pickles, condiments, and snacks.
At one end of the retail space, you'll find a row of restaurants. Shoppers can grab a slice of pizza at Basil Doc's, a creative roll from One Two Three Sushi, or a fresh deli sub from Oscar's Eats. There's also Leevers Cafe, with a daily happy hour that invites customers to enjoy a drink from the bar while stocking up on groceries for the week. Come on Saturday, and you'll be treated to live music as well. It's a unique grocery shopping experience that you simply won't find at a national chain.
