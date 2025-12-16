8 Grocery Store Gingerbread Cookies That You Should Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gingerbread cookies are a holiday mainstay that we all know and love. Sometimes they come shaped as adorable gingerbread men, other times they're just round cookies, and still other times they're formed into cookie sandwiches. But, regardless of how they're shaped, these cookies are meant to be warm and spicy, dominated by the ginger they get their name from and accented with things like molasses, cinnamon, or cloves. Small variations in the spices and baking recipe can create nearly innumerable variations — and, unfortunately, not every variation is worth buying.
Your favorite grocery store probably has at least two or three gingerbread cookie options to choose from, if not half a dozen or more. You'll want to find some that are well-spiced without being overwhelmingly so, featuring an aesthetically pleasing dark brown color. Whether you opt for soft, chewy cookies or thinner options that provide a satisfying crunch when you bite into them is a matter of personal preference. So, which of your many options meet these qualifications and are sure to satisfy? From private label store brands to big name brands, here are eight grocery store gingerbread cookies that you should buy.
Trader Joe's Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies
Trader Joe's is an American grocery store chain that primarily sells its own private labels — although they don't do so exclusively, like Aldi. They're also well known for having a range of unique, high-quality products and often stock healthier options for people who have to eat gluten free or follow other restrictive diets. The Trader Joe's Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies are the only of their kind to grace this list, standing apart from the rest thanks to a thick layer of creamy, buttery cream cheese icing between the two soft gingerbread cookies.
These cookies have been met with ample praise. One person took to Reddit to describe their first time trying these gingerbread sandwich cookies. "They have just the right level of ginger flavor for me, not overpowering," they said. "The cookie has a soft, moist texture and it's topped with a little sparkling sugar which adds a nice crunch when you bite into them." With praise like that, it's no wonder we highly recommend you snag these on your next shopping trip if you frequent Trader Joe's.
Walkers Shortbread Gingerbread Men
This option originally hails from Scotland, where the brand is best known for their shortbread cookies. You may recognize the original product box from the red plaid stretching across the labeling. Although the Walkers Shortbread Gingerbread Men aren't as popular in America, they have a 4.6 rating with 100 reviews on Google Reviews and everything the brand puts out tends to be popular overseas. These are an excellent option if you're looking for a lighter gingerbread flavor wrapped into the light, buttery goodness and somewhat crumbly texture of shortbread.
One TikTok reviewer picked a box of these up at their local Target and immediately noted a delicious scent when opening the package. According to them, you can definitely smell the ginger spice and the cookies are really cute. They explained, "I thought it would have a really overwhelming gingerbread flavor from what it smelled like, but it is actually quite subtle and just the right amount. And it's got that classic Walkers buttery shortbread biscuit as well." An Amazon reviewer also remarks on how the shortbread helps to balance the normally intense ginger flavor, stating that they simply can't get enough of these adorable cookies.
ShaSha Gingerbread Cookies
If you're heading into Walmart, you can grab yourself a pack of ShaSha Gingerbread Cookies. They're also available on Amazon, if you'd rather do your grocery shopping online. What makes these special is that you receive a box of plain gingerbread men that are ready to be decorated, if you so choose. This could be a fun, sweet activity to do with your children around Christmas time. Just make up a batch of royal icing, protect the workspace, and let your little ones have at it! Of course, this could also be a good option if you just want to eat a gingerbread man without icing, too.
A review on Cost Cuisine raves about the delicious ginger smell of these cookies emanating from the moment they opened the box. They also note that, "They're sweet but not too sweet and I love that there's a strong ginger flavor. The ginger flavor seems to be less artificial than other packaged ginger cookies I've had before." To make these cookies even more desirable, they're free of both dairy and preservatives, according to the back of the package.
Stauffer's Iced Gingerbread Cookies
Available from Walmart or Amazon, the Stauffer's Iced Gingerbread Cookies feature small gingerbread men festively outlined in white icing. That white icing is dispersed enough that you get a little bit in each bite, offering a sweet counterpart to the spicy ginger flavor profile of the cookie itself. Texturally, they're a bit crunchy but not so hard that they're difficult to chew — and the size is ideal for popping a whole one into your mouth or taking your time with a few small bites.
Best of all, these cookies are highly rated across the board, with a five star rating on Instacart, 3.9 rating on Walmart, and a 4.4 rating on Amazon. One of those Amazon reviewers says these gingerbread cookies are great with their morning coffee. Another reviewer says, "These cookies were a Christmas gift for a friend and for myself. They are wonderful, flavorful, and fun to eat. Would gladly purchase them again and again." Definitely grab yourself a bag of these for those days when you don't feel like making homemade gingerbread!
Pepperidge Farm Gingerman Cookies
Pepperidge Farm is a popular brand that offers a range of well-liked cookies including shortbread, butter, and sugar cookies. You can find their products at most grocery stores, including ShopRite, Walmart, Target, BJ's Wholesale Club, Acme Markets, Sam's Club, and many, many more. Of course, like many other cookies on this list, you can also grab some from Amazon, if you prefer. The Pepperidge Farm Gingerman Cookies are no exception, at least when they're available seasonally.
The cookies feature a strong ginger flavor and crisp texture that supplies a satisfying crunch when you bite into them. Being very small, they could be said to be bite-sized, but this can make them quite dangerous as it's easy to eat many of them in one sitting. A coarse sugar covers each cookie, adding some textural interest and visual uniqueness. One reviewer on Instacart raves, "These cookies are amazing and very fresh when they come out of the package. They have a strong gingerbread taste and a bit of a rough texture. You are definitely getting your money's worth." These delicious little gingerbread cookies also ranked second on a list of the best Pepperidge Farm cookies on Chowhound.
Trader Joe's Mini Gingerbread People
Another excellent option from Trader Joe's, these Mini Gingerbread People are tiny bite-sized cookies with a well-defined ginger flavor that isn't too overwhelming. This nice balance is likely struck because of the generous coating of white fudge icing covering each cookie. Texturally, these are a harder gingerbread cookie that comes apart with a sharp "snap." However, they aren't so hard that they're challenging to chew, which can be an issue with some other cookies and sweet treats.
On Reddit, one user posted to express their excitement about these Mini Gingerbread People being back in stores and jokingly stated they were off to eat an entire box by themselves. People ran to the comments section to share their own excitement, with one user writing, "I literally can eat the whole box in one sitting. These things are dangerous!" So there you have it — definitely grab yourself a box, but be aware you may unwittingly devour the whole thing!
Favorite Day Bakery Gingerbread Frosted Cookies
Favorite Day Bakery is a Target private label, and their Gingerbread Frosted Cookies are an absolute must-try. This is especially true if you prefer a softer, chewier gingerbread cookie instead of the crisp, crunchy ones that have dominated this list so far. Each round gingerbread cookie features a generous layer of white frosting that's been festively topped with green and white sprinkles. Alongside those sprinkles are a few shaped to look like tiny gingerbread men, which is so cute!
A TikTok video review said that these cookies are nice and chewy, with a quintessential gingerbread flavor profile. A review on Instagram went into much more detail on what makes these cookies so special. They said, "Scent-wise, they smell strongly of gingerbread and sugar. Taste-wise, they're perfect. You get hit with a soft and chewy texture and a strongly flavored gingerbread, cinnamon, and graham base." They concluded their review with five stars and stated they had zero complaints.
Archway Holiday Gingerbread Man Cookies
You can grab a bag of the Archway Holiday Gingerbread Man Cookies at Walmart, where they have a 4.7 rating. Or, you can grab a twin pack of these holiday goodies on Amazon, where they've been rated a 4.3 with 334 reviews. No matter where you grab them, you're sure to enjoy these fun, crisp gingerbread man shapes that embody a traditional gingerbread flavor profile — complete with dominating warm ginger, accented by a woody cinnamon and spicy cloves.
A customer left a glowing review on Walmart, stating that they and their mom wait every year for these cookies to come out so that they can stock up on them. They continue, "I really wish they made these other than just through the holiday. I love these with yogurt." Dipping these in yogurt sounds delicious, and other delicious pairings might include buttercream frosting, chocolate dip, or cream cheese icing. Make sure to grab yourself a bag so you can discover your own favorite pairing!