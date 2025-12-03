The Best Trader Joe's Tips Every Shopper Should Know
Trader Joe's is one of the most popular stores in the nation, and for good reason. Inside each store, shoppers can find thousands of unique, privately labeled products available at competitive, low prices. In addition, the festive atmosphere of each store makes shopping feel like an experience rather than a chore, and the skilled "crew" of employees makes sure that every visit is full of joy — and is as efficient as possible. There are so many reasons to love Trader Joe's; however, an unknowing fan could be missing out on lots of the store's benefits.
Whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned shopper, learning and following some Trader Joe's tips and tricks can help ensure that every trip to the store is as successful and as enjoyable as possible. Acquired from my personal experience as a longtime shopper, as well as the insight from employees and fellow fans, these 10 tips and tricks can completely transform your future shopping experience. If you are ready to elevate your shopping game, keep reading to learn what you need to know before heading back to Trader Joe's.
Ask for samples
One of my favorite things to do during a shopping trip at Trader Joe's is to indulge in the store's flexible sample policy. Each store is equipped with a dedicated demonstration counter, where guests can try out a rotating product sample. In the past, this station was suspended due to safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, but thankfully, in 2022, samples returned to Trader Joe's stores, where they have remained since.
If there is a specific item you want to try that is not being offered as a sample, you can ask a crew member to try the item before you buy. Sampling products off the shelf is up to the discretion of each crew member, but I have personally had success in the past by asking kindly. As one shopper explained on Reddit, "They would always open an item, usually you didn't have to ask them to ... just ask about the item and next thing you know it's open." The sample policy is just one of the many ways that Trader Joe's encourages shoppers to try and enjoy its ever-expanding product line, ensuring that customers are always finding a new favorite item at the store.
Buy seasonal items early
Trader Joe's is known for its exceptional assortment of seasonal and limited-edition items. Every few months, Trader Joe's marks the changing of the seasons with a slew of new and returning favorite items that highlight seasonal ingredients and help cultivate holiday traditions among customers. Whether it's Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches for the Winter holidays or Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites for Thanksgiving time, there are so many wonderful seasonal finds at Trader Joe's.
With the popularity of these items, it is important that shoppers stock up on them as soon as they hit the floor, as TJ's seasonal items are expected to sell out every year. Many limited-time items are only produced in small batches, so when they are gone, they are gone. If you have specific questions about a product's availability, it is recommended to call your store directly, as Trader Joe's does not update product availability online.
Shop during off-peak times
With the popularity of Trader Joe's, shopping inside the store can sometimes be a hectic and overstimulating experience. If the aisles are crowded and the checkout line is intimidatingly long, shoppers are less likely to take their time to stroll and observe all of the incredible items that the store has to offer. If you want to make the most out of your shopping trip, I would recommend heading to the store during its off-peak hours when crowds are less likely to be found.
While off-peak hours cannot be predicted with perfect accuracy, crowds tend to be thinner on weekdays during the early hours after the store opens and in the last hour or so before closing. Typically, the busiest times to shop are mid-day, after work, or anytime on the weekend. Other fans agree with this sentiment, with one Reddit user saying: "I've noticed that lunch times (11am-1pm) tend to be way more hectic than dinner times (4pm-6pm) at both stores. I usually try to shop in the am but if it's between 11am-1pm I'll wait."
Stay updated through the newsletter and online forums
Trader Joe's does a wonderful job of constantly adding new products to its shelves. Nearly every time you head into a Trader Joe's, a new display can be found showcasing the latest product innovations from the Trader Joe's team. In order to make sure you aren't missing any new releases or product returns, a great tip is to check out the latest edition of the Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer.
The Fearless Flyer is the free guide to Trader Joe's, available online and in person. The flyer shares everything from seasonal holiday shopping guides to information about new products to themed crossword puzzles. Another great way to stay updated in the Trader Joe's world is by becoming involved in an online Trader Joe's fan community like the Trader Joe's subreddit. Online forums like this one are a great place for fans to share recommendations, reviews, and insight on when new products arrive at stores nationwide. Whichever way you choose to stay informed, staying involved with the Trader Joe's community ensures that you never miss out on the new and limited-edition items coming to the store.
Don't skip out on the frozen aisle
If you are like me, the frozen food aisle at a store is usually one I walk past without a second glance. Even if you are a frozen food denier, I implore you to give Trader Joe's frozen section a chance, as it is actually home to some of the best products the store has to offer. From delicious desserts to "Hall of Fame" items like the Mandarin Orange Chicken, this aisle is full of creative and affordable entrees, sides, and snacks.
The convenient open-air design of the frozen section makes it easy to browse the items Trader Joe's has on offer. In my personal recommendation, some of the best Trader Joe's frozen items are the Indian and Thai meals, including options like the Roti with Thai Red Curry and the Pad See Ew. Whichever products you choose to try, this is an aisle that you definitely will not want to overlook at Trader Joe's.
Ask about restock days
As we mentioned earlier in this article, popular and limited-edition items are known to sell out just days — or even hours — after being put out onto store shelves. Depending on the foot traffic your local store receives, it can be incredibly difficult to grab an item before it is gone. This phenomenon does not stop at food either; non-edible items like the Trader Joe's mini tote bags have also been known to draw lines and sell out at a rapid speed.
If a product you want to try sells out before you get a chance to buy it, my best recommendation would be that you ask a crew member in the store and inquire if they are able to share a restock date. One shopper on Reddit recommends: "If there is a particular item that you're interested in, you can always ask one of the staff members what day the shipment for that item will come in." While we can't guarantee they will be able to help you, asking a crew member is the most likely way to find out, as the restock dates can vary greatly between stores. If you don't want to go in person, calling your local store is another way to inquire about item restocks.
Use the store's return policy
Trying an adventurous new product is all fun and games until you realize that the item is not to your liking, and you wish you hadn't bought it. Thankfully, Trader Joe's has a solution for this with its flexible and accommodating return policy. If you try an item at the store and wish to return it, Trader Joe's will most likely accept the item for a full refund. Returns are allowed for a variety of reasons, ranging from product quality concerns to customer flavor preferences.
This policy makes it easy and stress-free to try new items, because customers know they can return them if they don't like what they bought. Since nearly all products in Trader Joe's inventory are privately labeled, you are even able to make returns without a receipt. One customer explained on Reddit: "I had to return some meat the other day, and they didn't even give me a second thought. I paid with debit and they gave cash back! They're so nice."
Look out for floral favorites
As a grocery store, Trader Joe's is primarily known for its incredible food products. However, a section I strongly recommend not overlooking is the Trader Joe's floral section, which features an incredible assortment of freshly cut flowers and potted plants. Whether you are looking to make an at-home bouquet or to pick up a succulent, cactus, or orchid as a gift for a loved one, Trader Joe's has an impressive assortment of affordable and beautiful plant options.
A seasonal bouquet at Trader Joe's costs just $10.99, and in my experience, these flowers have a great longevity if kept in fresh water. Like the other products on Trader Joe's shelves, many of these flower bouquets rotate throughout the year in order to keep seasonality in mind. If you are looking to build something more custom, you are able to mix and match flowers as well. One customer on Reddit raved: "The joys of assembling a bouquet for the apartment are immeasurable. TJ's floral selection never fails me!"
Keep an eye out for stuffed animals
Grocery shopping with children can be a headache, but thankfully, Trader Joe's goes the extra mile to make each store as kid-friendly as possible. In addition to the adorable mini shopping carts, Trader Joe's offers another special activity just for children: a scavenger hunt throughout the store.
Hidden in the aisles of every Trader Joe's store is a special stuffed animal (often a parrot, crab, or duck) that is meant to be spotted by young shoppers. If your child finds the stuffed animal, they can tell a crew member at checkout and redeem a special prize for their efforts. The scavenger hunts have been happening for years as a way to keep children of Trader Joe's customers interested in shopping. The locations of the stuffed animals switch up on a semi-regular basis, so be sure to remind your child to look every time they visit.
Talk to Trader Joe's crew members
Whether you are a loyal fan or a new shopper to the stores, there are so many tips and tricks that can be applied to shopping at Trader Joe's. But in my opinion, the biggest advice I have for any customer would be to talk to the store's crew members. The employees of Trader Joe's are exceptionally educated on the store's vast offerings, and they can provide insightful advice on recipes and accurate product recommendations for customers. Chat them up in the aisles or at the register to learn about their favorite TJ's items.
Over the years, Trader Joe's crew members have gained a reputation for their upbeat personalities, and the store makes sure its employees are "knowledgeable" and "friendly," which has become a pillar for the company since opening in 1967. This commitment is just one of the many reasons why customers keep coming back to Trader Joe's after decades of service as their go-to grocery store.