The 8 Best Porterhouse Steaks You Can Find At Chain Restaurants, According To Customers

Many options await at a steakhouse, but one stands out as truly indulgent. If you know cuts of beef, you know that a porterhouse steak is a special treat. Consisting by definition of two parts of the steak in one, a porterhouse can sometimes get as hefty as 2 whole pounds. That's right, you get both a filet mignon and a New York strip with a porterhouse. No wonder many restaurants list it as a dinner for two. If you're throwing a party, a porterhouse can feed a crowd. Don't think you have to go to the fanciest steakhouse with the biggest celebrity chef, though. Great porterhouse steaks exist at chain restaurants. In fact, some chains make the cut a point of pride. And why shouldn't they? The dish is a flat-out showstopper.

It's a hefty cut of steak with hefty prices to match, too. If you're going to be paying top dollar for the top cut of steak, you want to know which spots are doing it the best, right? Luckily, we've scoured customer reviews across the internet to find out which chain restaurants have the best porterhouse steaks.