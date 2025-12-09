I Tried And Ranked 9 Chobani Coffee Creamer Flavors
Since being founded in 2005 after creator Hamdi Ulukaya immigrated to the United States, Chobani has been a leading name in the dairy product industry. Today, you can find Chobani products, including the famous Greek yogurts, in nearly every supermarket dairy aisle, and the brand has become synonymous with wholesome, quality ingredients. That reputation has extended to their line of coffee creamers, which first entered the market in 2019.
Since launching, the Chobani Coffee Creamers have become popular, offering a range of flavors made with only a handful of "clean and simple ingredients." To figure out which of their creamer products is the best, I set out to taste and compare the nine different creamer flavors that the company currently sells. For this article, I judged each creamer based on factors such as taste, uniqueness, mouthfeel, and potency, and I tried all creamers with unsweetened iced coffee. After trying them all, I feel confident that I have found the best products that this line has to offer.
9. Cookie Dough Coffee Creamer
The great thing about this review is that even my least favorite of the bunch was still enjoyable. Chobani made a creative choice with this Cookie Dough Coffee Creamer, which, like the other creamers on this list, retails for $5.99 for a 24-ounce container. The ingredients are simple: milk, cream, cane sugar, Dutch cocoa, natural flavors, and sea salt. On first taste, I was instantly impressed by the quality and consistency of this product.
Unfortunately, what was lacking for me here was the taste. The cookie dough flavor was present, but it tasted more like Cookie Dough Bites candy than the homemade cookie dough flavor I was hoping for. This resulted in a synthetic taste being left in my mouth after each sip, which I didn't appreciate. Another thing I noticed was that this creamer was the least potent of the bunch. I added the same amount of creamer to the same amount of coffee for all reviews, and I found myself wanting to add more to this cup so that I could actually taste the creamer through the coffee. While I didn't dislike this flavor, it failed to impress me in any big way, and I don't think I will be buying it again.
8. Vanilla Coffee Creamer
On a weekly basis, I typically add a vanilla coffee creamer to my morning cup, so I was excited to try out Chobani's Vanilla Coffee Creamer during this review. From the initial taste, I was delighted by the creamer's strong vanilla flavor, which was delicate, layered, and extremely present in each sip. In terms of potency, this creamer is the strongest and most flavorful of the list.
While potency is something I do look for in a creamer, the flavor feels mostly derived from the sugar content. It unfortunately did slip into tasting syrupy and unnecessarily sweet, similar to drinking a melted soft serve ice cream cone. Another thing I noticed with this creamer was the aftertaste, which felt sticky and almost a bit sour. While I do not think I would buy this creamer again, if you do decide to try it, I would recommend using just a small splash to keep your drink well-balanced. With so many great vanilla creamers available on the market, this product, for me, was not extremely memorable.
7. Cinnamon Coffee Cake Coffee Creamer
I was looking forward to trying the Cinnamon Coffee Cake Coffee Creamer, as it is one of Chobani's most ambitious and unique options in the line-up. While I can't say I have tried a creamer of this flavor before, I am a huge fan of coffee cake, and this pairing seems like a match made in heaven. On the first sip, I was pleasantly surprised by just how much this creamer captures the taste of a real slice of cinnamon coffee cake, specifically mimicking the cinnamon streusel topping.
While I really liked the flavor of this creamer, I was disappointed that the taste leaned more into cake-batter territory instead of focusing on the deeper spices that a coffee cake contains. While this product is delicious, it is also very sweet, and the aftertaste for me is almost identical to the Chobani vanilla flavor. While I would definitely buy this again as a sweet treat, I couldn't imagine myself grabbing it every morning.
6. Cookie Butter Coffee Creamer
Another incredibly inventive flavor in the Chobani creamer line-up is this Cookie Butter Coffee Creamer. I have tried a cookie butter-based drink before, but never a creamer, so I was excited to give this a go. This is the newest addition to the Chobani coffee creamer line, and Chobani describes it on Instagram as "caramelly buttery cookie bliss."
The first thing I noticed after taking my first sip was that this creamer tastes almost identical to a Biscoff cookie, which I know primarily as the cookies that Delta serves on its airplanes. The likeness was so strong here that I almost forgot what flavor I was actually trying — this was further helped by the fact that this is also one of the thickest and most potent creamers in the bunch. Overall, I wish it had a deeper cinnamon flavor, but if you want a festive and cozy winter drink, I would certainly recommend adding a splash of this to your coffee.
5. Caramel Macchiato Flavored Coffee Creamer
During my tasting, one flavor that took me by surprise was the Caramel Macchiato Flavored Coffee Creamer. I have tried several creamers claiming to replicate the taste of a real caramel macchiato, and every time, I have felt let down. A great caramel macchiato should be sweet, rich, and have a strong caramel flavor while also remaining buttery and milky. For an added creamer, this product does a remarkably good job replicating this.
Another thing I noticed is that this is one of the thicker creamers in the line-up, and even after shaking thoroughly, there was some separation and a few clumps in my drink after pouring. Perhaps due to how sweet this creamer is, I did also notice a semi-sickly aftertaste here, but it did not bother me as much as some of the other aftertastes did. Overall, I would thoroughly recommend this creamer to anyone looking to replicate the flavor of a caramel macchiato at home, and I could see this being a big hit for fans of that drink.
4. Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer
Sometimes, the simplest combinations are the best ones. In comparison to the other flavors in Chobani's creamer line, this Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer feels remarkably tame. I was delighted by this drink and was instantly impressed by how well-balanced and clean it tasted. This creamer is also by far the least sweet of the bunch, and it has a layered flavor that to me feels expensive and wholesome.
Like the other creamers on this list, the ingredients here are simple, as this product only contains milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors. Overall, I was really impressed by this drink, and this is the one in the ranking that I see myself going back to purchase as part of my weekly routine. While it is not as creative as some of the other Chobani creamers, it definitely impressed me with its flavor, creamy mouthfeel, and bright aftertaste.
3. Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee Creamer
With cold temperatures sweeping the nation, there is nothing that makes me feel more festive and cozy than a delicious peppermint mocha. While this is typically a drink I choose to pick up from a local coffee shop, I now know that I can get a similar experience at home with the help of this Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee Creamer. The first sip instantly packs the peppermint flavor that I was looking for, and after a second, the warm vanilla and cocoa flavors become apparent as well.
As with the other creamers on this list, I was surprised and delighted by the accuracy of this drink's flavor. I found myself really enjoying the level of sweetness and the strong, but not overbearing, peppermint flavor, which I find, in other products, can often veer into tasting like gum. This creamer instead tasted more like a piece of peppermint bark, and the creamy mouthfeel made it the perfect accompaniment to my brewed coffee.
2. White Chocolate Mocha Coffee Creamer
Much to my surprise and delight, Chobani continued to impress me with its mocha-inspired creamers. The White Chocolate Mocha Coffee Creamer was an instant standout for me with its layered flavors. This creamer brings in the great vanilla taste that I appreciated in the sweet cream and vanilla-flavored products, and pairs that with the deeper mocha taste I loved from the peppermint mocha option. The result is a warm, inviting, and well-balanced creamer that instantly turned my cup of coffee into a delicious, cozy beverage.
Unlike some of the other flavors in this selection, the sweetness in this creamer did not bother me, and I found the aftertaste to be bright and light despite the rich flavor. This drink tastes nearly identical to the Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha, so for those missing that drink, the Chobani White Chocolate Mocha flavor is a great alternative.
1. Hazelnut Flavored Coffee Creamer
To me, hazelnut and coffee are the perfect pair, which meant I was excited to try this Hazelnut Flavored Coffee Creamer from Chobani. This is one of the more tame combos on this list, but hazelnut can be a difficult flavor to capture. Oftentimes, I find that hazelnut creamers can become too syrupy, but I was delighted that in this case, Chobani was able to really bring out the natural accents of the nut.
While this creamer is sweet, it is noticeably one of the least sweet options on this list. Something I also enjoyed was that this flavor had some notes of vanilla and coconut, which I think helps make this creamer more unique compared with just a generic hazelnut addition. Overall, this Chobani creamer is one I would certainly recommend, and I do see myself heading back into stores to purchase another bottle soon.
Methodology
For this article, I used my background as an experienced food reviewer and critic to give as fair and unbiased a review as possible. To ensure every product received an equal shot, I served each creamer by pouring 1 tablespoon of each flavor into 8-ounce cups of plain, brewed iced coffee. All creamers were tried immediately after the bottle was shaken and opened, and all creamers were bought and tested well before their noted expiration date.
To evaluate each creamer, I made my assessment based on factors such as flavor accuracy, sweetness balance, aftertaste, mouthfeel, and the overall value of the product. I also took into consideration how unique each product's flavor concept is. As an added note, I thought about how these creamers balance with the flavors of a standard coffee brew in order to give the best possible recommendations to those looking to purchase from the Chobani coffee creamers line.