10 Store-Bought Coffee Cakes, Ranked
Brewing up a storm in the world of baked goods, coffee cakes have earned their rightful place on breakfast tables, in brunch spreads, and in midnight snacking sessions. With their crumbly toppings and a tantalizing swirl of cinnamon, these delightful treats have captured the hearts (and the taste buds) of cake connoisseurs everywhere.
However, not all store-bought coffee cakes are worth your money. Some are decadent, some are dry, and some contain a few special additions like walnuts or fruit flavors. In this scrumptious showdown, we're putting our taste buds to the test and embarking on a sugar-fueled journey to rank the top 10 store-bought coffee cakes.
Get ready to indulge in some cake-based caffeine adventures as we separate the crumb kings from the coffee cake commoners — it's time to find out which store-bought slices are worth waking up for and which ones might just leave you feeling half-baked.
10. Wegmans Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake
Oh, Wegmans Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake, what happened? You promised us a cinnamon-infused delight, but you left our taste buds utterly perplexed. Are you a cake? Are you a nutty loaf in disguise? The world may never know.
Texture-wise, this cake certainly had us scratching our heads. It was pretty dense and dry, and it left us longing for that satisfying fluffiness that a true coffee cake should possess. Regarding taste, we expected a symphony of sweetness and cinnamon, but instead, we were met with a peculiar nuttiness that had us wondering if we accidentally wandered into a health food store. Whole grains, we appreciate your presence, but coffee cake is neither the time nor the place for such noble endeavors — coffee cake should be a joyful indulgence, not a reminder of our daily fiber intake.
In our grand ranking of store-bought coffee cakes, Wegmans sadly takes the last spot. It missed the mark on sweetness, cinnamon charm, and texture, leaving us with a lingering disappointment. As coffee cake lovers, we deserve better.
9. Drake's Coffee Cakes
Being "Seinfeld" fans, we were excited about the Drake's Coffee Cake taste test. As devout watchers of the iconic show about nothing, we were eager to sink our teeth into this nostalgic treat, which features prominently in Season 3, Episode 15 — Jerry attempts to bribe Newman with a Drake's Coffee Cake. The ploy ended in disappointment for Jerry (Elaine ate the whole thing after a three-day fast left her unable to help herself), and, sadly, so did our taste test.
Before we even took a bite, the smell was somewhat off-putting, not quite having that familiar cinnamon scent. The one bite we did take was tough to swallow — literally. Swallowing became a Herculean task as the cake stubbornly refused to go down. The cinnamon lacked the zest and pizzazz that we have come to expect from this beloved spice. It tasted bland, and the texture left much to be desired. If we were Elaine in that hospital room, we would've passed, fast or no fast.
While the cake was quite soft and moist, that wasn't enough to move it to a higher spot on the list. In the grand scheme of rankings, Drake's Coffee Cake, unfortunately, falls short of the mark. It didn't deliver on the promise of a tantalizing cinnamon experience, and its texture left us longing for a higher quality cake.
8. Entenmann's Crumb Cake Minis
There's not a whole lot to say about Entenmann's Crumb Cake Minis, which is why they place relatively low down on our list. They danced on the line of mediocrity, leaving us with a somewhat lackluster experience. Compared to some of the other cakes, these minis were just too bland. Besides the powdered sugar, there wasn't much of a flavor profile, and what was present was underwhelming. There was little to no cinnamon to be found.
The cake inside was soft, but the crumbs on top felt artificial, too crunchy, and provided an uncomfortable mouthfeel. These weren't necessarily bad, but they weren't great. There is something a little off about these should-be sweet treats.
While they may not have knocked our socks off with flavor and texture, Entenmann's crumb cakes managed to maintain a certain level of "okayness." They didn't soar to greatness, but they didn't crash and burn either. We could take them or leave them — but we're more likely to leave them for a better option, given the choice.
7. Hostess Coffee Cakes
Hostess Coffee Cakes are the masters of cinnamon domination. When it comes to taste, they've honed in on one singular flavor with laser precision. Take a bite, and boom! Cinnamon slaps you in the face with a force that would make even the most daring spice lovers raise an eyebrow.
The cake itself is a moist and delightful treat — soft, tender, and undeniably yummy. But, alas, there's a catch. These cakes have been doused with an excessive amount of cinnamon as if it were their sole purpose in life. It's like the cinnamon equivalent of a glitter bomb, exploding with reckless abandon and leaving you wondering if you accidentally wandered into a spice bazaar. As much as we adore cinnamon, you can have too much of a good thing. The overwhelming presence of this fiery spice detracts from the overall coffee cake experience, leaving a bitter aftertaste lingering in your mouth.
In the grand ranking of store-bought coffee cakes, Hostess Coffee Cakes are a mixed bag. While the cake itself is a moist delight, the overpowering cinnamon presence throws off the balance and leaves a bitter trail. If you're a die-hard cinnamon enthusiast, dive right in. But if you prefer a more nuanced coffee cake experience, you might want to tread lightly and proceed with caution.
6. The Original Boston Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Walnut
The Original Boston Coffee Cake is a brand that carries the weight of expectation on its crumbly shoulders. As we took our first bite, we couldn't help but feel a tinge of disappointment. This cake tastes less like a coffee cake and more like a distant cousin of yellow pound cake. Cue the somber violins. To its credit, this cake is at least moist and inviting. It beckons you with its swirls of cinnamon, teasing you with the promise of a flavorful experience. But, ultimately, the flavor is lackluster.
While The Original Boston Coffee Cake is not a complete disaster, it's not the showstopper we were hoping for. If you're seeking a safe bet — a cake that won't rock your world but won't leave you feeling entirely jaded — this might just be the slice for you. It's a great compliment to a sweet coffee drink. However, keep your expectations in check and embrace the humble nature of its yellow pound cake roots. Enjoy it for what it is: An okay coffee cake in an imperfect world.
5. Dolly Madison Coffee Cakes
Dolly Madison Coffee Cakes are a mid-ranking option for coffee cake enthusiasts. The brand, named after the former First Lady of the same name, has been around since the 1930s. There's plenty of nostalgia value, but what about the taste? This coffee cake is not exactly a champion, but it's certainly not a disappointment, either. They have a strong moisture game, treating your taste buds to a delightful sensation of tenderness. Texture-wise, Dolly Madison Coffee Cakes know how to deliver. The moistness holds hands with a welcomed sweetness, inviting you to savor each bite.
However, when it comes to flavor, there's a tiny twist. While you might expect a cinnamon explosion, the scales tip more toward a sugary symphony. It's like attending a ball where the Sugar Plum Fairy takes center stage, leaving cinnamon playing a supporting role from the shadows. You also won't find that classic crumble top that adds a touch of texture to the mix. Overall, Dolly Madison Coffee Cakes won't blow your socks off, but they won't leave you with a sour taste. These cakes are like that trusty friend who's always there when you need them. So, go ahead and keep a few in the house for those rainy days when you crave a simple, uncomplicated treat. They won't disappoint.
4. Baker's Treat Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes
Hold on to your taste buds, because Aldi's Baker's Treat Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes are here to take you on a flavor expedition. In the realm of mini, prepackaged options, these cakes reign supreme, leaving their competitors in a crumbly dust. Moistness? Check. Sweetness? Absolutely. These coffee cakes know how to deliver a moreish treat that will have you reaching for seconds.
These cakes have embraced the sweet life with gusto. It's like they were born to push the boundaries of sugar and vanilla perfection. Perhaps they got a little carried away, adding an extra pinch here and a dash there. The sugar and vanilla dance on the edge of too much, but not enough to deter us from indulging in these delectable treats time and time again.
When it comes to grocery store brands, Baker's Treat Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes are right up there with the best of them. They exceeded our expectations, proving that greatness can be found even in the aisles of a supermarket.
3. Boston Baking Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Boston Baking's Cinnamon Coffee Cake slid into the number three spot with a confident swagger. This cake may be a bit denser than its counterparts, but it still knows how to make a flavorful entrance. The cake itself is moist, but it definitely leans toward the pound cake end of the spectrum. However, this brand knows how to balance hearty and moist, moving this cake option to the top end of the list.
The star of the show here is the cinnamon. It doesn't dance across your taste buds with the intensity you might expect, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. After all, this cake is still very enjoyable, even if it doesn't fit the typical coffee cake profile that we've come to know and love.
Despite being slightly outside of the coffee cake, we must give credit where credit is due. Boston Baking's Cinnamon Coffee Cake offers a delightful tasting experience, pushing it into the coveted top three. It's a cake that defies expectations and carves out its own niche. Sure, it may not fit the traditional coffee cake mold perfectly, but that's what makes it intriguing. At the end of the day it's taste that counts, and this is where this product excels.
2. My Grandma's of New England Coffee Cake
Taking the runner-up spot on our ultimate coffee cake ranking is My Grandma's of New England Cinnamon Coffee Cake. This cake is a masterclass in softness and moistness. It's like sinking your teeth into a cloud made of sugar, cinnamon, and dreams. But there's a twist in this tale –- the introduction of bourbon vanilla, which takes center stage, commanding attention with its unique flair. The sweetness and sophistication of bourbon intertwine, creating a symphony of flavors that do a jig on your taste buds. This cake smells and looks great, too, making it a real delight for the senses.
The cinnamon plays a supporting role in this production, finding itself slightly overshadowed by the bourbon vanilla star. But, with its unique flavor profile and impeccable texture, My Grandma's of New England claims a well-deserved silver medal on our podium. It's a celebration of flavors that might not cater to everyone's taste buds, but for those willing to embark on a bourbon-laced adventure, it's a slice of heaven. It has been dubbed the "World's Most Critically Acclaimed Coffee Cake" according to the company's website, but for us, there's one that's even better.
1. Trader Joe's Cinnamon Coffee Cake
We have a winner in the coffee cake showdown, and it goes by the name of Trader Joe's Cinnamon Coffee Cake. This cake is a textbook example of what coffee cake dreams are made of. Created with a magical touch of sour cream, it achieves a level of softness and moistness that is downright impressive. It's a texture symphony that will have your taste buds doing a happy dance.
This cake has so many tricks up its sleeve. Enter the brown sugar swirl and cinnamon crumb topping — a dynamic duo that brings a perfect balance of sweetness to this already decadent treat. It's a flavor explosion that tantalizes your palate, with each bite bringing a blast of cinnamon-infused goodness. From the first whiff to the last crumb, there are no complaints to be found here.
Trader Joe's, we salute you for delivering a coffee cake experience that leaves us weak in the knees. Your creation has captured our hearts and taste buds, earning the crown as the ultimate coffee cake champion. So go ahead — seize the day, and treat yourself to a slice (or two) of this heavenly delight. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.