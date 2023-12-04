Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato Vs Caramel Brûlée Latte: What's The Difference?

When the holiday season arrives, you might find yourself craving a Starbucks winter favorite: the Caramel Brulée Latte. With a candy-like caramel topping and an indulgent sweetness, it's not hard to see why this seasonal drink has become a Starbucks winter mainstay. However, if you're familiar with the coffee chain's menu, you may wonder if the Caramel Brulée Latte is just a Caramel Macchiato with a crunchy topping.

While both drinks are composed of espresso, steamed milk, and caramel, there are some elements that are unique to each drink. The Caramel Macchiato uses vanilla syrup and a caramel drizzle, offering a sweet yet balanced profile. On the other hand, the Caramel Brulée Latte uses a special Caramel Brulée Sauce, providing a more intense sugary flavor that's complemented by whipped cream for extra richness. The latter drink is also a bit more caramel-forward than the Caramel Macchiato for a few reasons.