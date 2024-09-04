Try Cookie Butter In Your Next Latte For The Most Comforting Drink
If you've ever tasted cookie butter, you know it's delicious spread on breakfast foods, in baked goods, and even as a snack straight from a spoon. Made from Belgian spice cookies like Speculoos or Biscoff, the sweet spread tastes like gingerbread, and is full of baking spices like cinnamon. It's a sweet treat that has the texture and spreadability of nut butter — and it's the perfect special addition to a latte.
Belgian spice cookies pair perfectly with coffee, so it's no surprise that a cookie butter latte is the ultimate comforting drink. A spoonful or two is all you need to add caramel-like flavor and warming spice to your morning beverage or afternoon pick-me-up. Whether you enjoy your lattes iced or hot, it's a simple hack that will make you look forward to your next caffeine fix. Not to mention, it's a great reason to grab a jar of this delicious spread on your next trip to the grocery store so you'll have it on hand for waffles and pancakes, or to make cookie butter cheesecake and no-churn cookie butter ice cream.
Adding cookie butter to your latte
Although adding cookie butter to your latte couldn't be easier, there are a few things to remember if you want the best result. The most important is that you need the cookie butter to melt to incorporate it into your entire latte (you don't want it just sitting on the bottom of your cup). Luckily, if you pull a shot of espresso straight over a scoop of cookie butter, the heat from the espresso will cause it to melt. Just be sure to stir or whisk it into the espresso before adding your milk.
The more cookie butter you use, the stronger and sweeter the flavor will be — so you probably won't need added sugar. You can adjust based on your preferences, but it's best to start with about 1 tablespoon. You can also use more than one shot of espresso if you want an extra-strong caffeine boost. Once you've melted the cookie butter into your espresso, continue making your latte as you normally would. Any type of milk — dairy or not — will work in a cookie butter latte.
Try serving it with a few Belgian spice cookies on the side for an added special touch. You can also top your latte with whipped cream and cinnamon to really lean into the sweet and spicy flavors. And if you're not a coffee drinker, add Biscoff spread to hot chocolate.
Other spreads to consider
Cookie butter isn't the only creamy spread you can add to a latte. Nutella, or any chocolate hazelnut spread, is another excellent choice for making a latte that's both decadent and comforting. Chocolate and coffee are a match made in heaven, and the addition of hazelnut adds a nutty richness that's downright delicious.
Pistachio is another flavor that works well with coffee and milk. You can buy pistachio cream (also called pistachio paste or pistachio butter) that's usually already sweetened and is perfect for making a unique, easy coffee-based treat. Peanut butter is another great option, just be sure to use creamy peanut butter since no one wants a chunky latte (or do they?). Almond, pecan, and macadamia butter will also do the trick — as all nut butters add a toasty note to lean into that flavor profile in your roasted espresso beans. Best of all, they're just as easy to incorporate into your latte as cookie butter.