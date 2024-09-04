Try Cookie Butter In Your Next Latte For The Most Comforting Drink

Although adding cookie butter to your latte couldn't be easier, there are a few things to remember if you want the best result. The most important is that you need the cookie butter to melt to incorporate it into your entire latte (you don't want it just sitting on the bottom of your cup). Luckily, if you pull a shot of espresso straight over a scoop of cookie butter, the heat from the espresso will cause it to melt. Just be sure to stir or whisk it into the espresso before adding your milk.

The more cookie butter you use, the stronger and sweeter the flavor will be — so you probably won't need added sugar. You can adjust based on your preferences, but it's best to start with about 1 tablespoon. You can also use more than one shot of espresso if you want an extra-strong caffeine boost. Once you've melted the cookie butter into your espresso, continue making your latte as you normally would. Any type of milk — dairy or not — will work in a cookie butter latte.

Try serving it with a few Belgian spice cookies on the side for an added special touch. You can also top your latte with whipped cream and cinnamon to really lean into the sweet and spicy flavors. And if you're not a coffee drinker, add Biscoff spread to hot chocolate.