What Temperature Should You Set Your Refrigerator?

The refrigerator is arguably the most important kitchen appliance; without it, you would hardly ever need to use the stove, oven, or that fancy air fryer you received for your last birthday. Modern-day refrigeration is also the reason we can keep food around for several days and not worry about getting sick — that is, assuming we keep that food stored at a safe temperature.

When it comes to food storage, there are two main numbers to keep in mind: 40 and 140. These numbers, which are Fahrenheit temperatures, denote something known as the "danger zone," or the range in which food is most susceptible to bacteria. This means that when it comes to deciding your refrigerator temperature, it must never be warmer than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. With that said, make sure it also stays comfortably above 32 degrees, or you could risk your refrigerated food turning into frozen food. And if the power goes out, there are a few rules to keep in mind when deciding if your food is safe to eat.