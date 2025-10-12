The Weekly Organization Tip For A Tidy, Odor-Free Fridge

We have a helpful tip for your weekly kitchen cleaning that will keep your refrigerator from getting smelly and the food inside from going bad. Each week, take a look through what you have chilling in the fridge and rotate the items that are closer to expiration to the front. It's similar to a grocery store's first-in, first-out system.

This tip will help keep those often forgotten foods front of mind. A quick glance at the fridge and you'll know right away what you need to use up. And the process of rotating helps you take stock of your ingredients and leftovers (check our guide on how long those leftovers will last). It helps to choose a day, like Sunday evenings, and stick with it. Then, once everything is rotated, put the most recent purchases further into the refrigerator. Use up the older cheddar before you break open that new block. This is more of a preventative measure to help you keep bad smells away. If it's too late, no shame, we have a guide to getting rid of bad odors in the fridge right here.