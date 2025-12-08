10 Meat Department Tips And Tricks That Will Save You Money

It's no secret that meat is expensive. It's not been cheap for a minute, of course, but over the last few years, the cost of beef, chicken, and pork has risen to unprecedented levels. Supermarkets have had to raise prices in response to higher demand and lower supply (particularly of beef, which has skyrocketed), and people are feeling the pinch. It feels as though you now have to give the meat department a wide berth when you're at the supermarket, out of fear of blowing your budget and coming away with not that much at all.

However, there's another way, folks. The meat department may have some items that are now eye-wateringly expensive, but it's also a place where, if you're smart, you can make some serious savings. By exercising some nifty tips and tricks, like buying whole pieces of meat and cutting them into steaks, jointing birds instead of purchasing individual pieces, or making your own deli meat, you can sidestep all of those high prices and keep costs low. You don't have to give up your protein, folks — you just have to think a little more carefully.