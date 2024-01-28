Making Your Own Deli Meat At Home Is Easier Than You'd Think

If you want the tastiest, healthiest deli meat for your next sandwich, try making it yourself. Sure, it's easy to pick up a package of processed meat at the grocery store, but once you've made and tasted homemade sandwich meat, you'll find it super hard to go back to store-bought. It might sound daunting, but making deli meat at home is probably easier than you think. It typically involves seasoning and/or marinating a large cut of meat, then roasting or air frying it and cutting it as thin as possible.

There are multiple benefits to eating homemade cold cuts vs. purchased processed meat. The World Health Organization has labeled processed meat — any meat that has been salted, cured (adding nitrates), fermented, or smoked to increase preservation — as carcinogenic to humans. One of the biggest advantages to eating deli meat you've made yourself is that it is significantly healthier since it contains no preservatives or other chemicals like nitrates. Also, it can have less sodium since you can control the amount of salt you use.

In addition to being healthier, homemade deli meat tastes fresher, doesn't get that slimy texture that processed deli meat does, and is significantly more affordable. Keeping in mind that prices vary per location, you can buy a 48-ounce Butterball boneless turkey breast to roast and slice up for approximately $15 (31 cents per ounce) while an 8-ounce package of Boar's Head oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich meat runs about $9.70 ($1.21 per ounce).