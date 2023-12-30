The Step You Can't Skip For Unbeatable Bone Broth

Bone broth is a kitchen staple that's massively grown in popularity over the past few years. You can now find pre-made bone broth in just about any grocery store; it's just as common these days as a bag of chips or a pint of ice cream. But just like most kitchen staples, you're bound to get a higher quality, more flavorful result if you attempt to make a homemade version.

If you've made a homemade beef stew, roasted pork shanks, or cooked a whole turkey or ham, you have the leftover makings for a delicious bone broth. But don't just throw all those bones in a pot and expect to come out with anything greater than watery bone soup. It's essential to roast your bones first before simmering to extract the maximum amount of flavor and nutrients from the marrow of the bones. Your bone broth will come out a much richer, dark color, which equates to a savory, luscious flavor. And if you're going to spend at least 12-24 hours letting your bone broth simmer, as is recommended for making bone broth, you might as well do it right.