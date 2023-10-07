Here's When To Shop At Aldi To Get The Best Deals On Meat

While Aldi is known for cheap prices on groceries and other goods, some shoppers are dedicated to scoring even bigger deals from the chain with a few key tricks. This is especially true when it comes to selections of beef, chicken, and seafood, which tend to be among the more expensive items found at the grocery giant (even though the store's meat selection is still very affordable). According to a Reddit commenter who claims to have once worked at Aldi, it's common practice for stores to reduce meat prices on Sunday nights, meaning customers could score their favorite picks for much lower prices when shopping at that time or early Monday.

However, the Redditor went on to say that the chain's marked down practices could be a bit more sporadic because meat prices are also reduced according to the sell by date (a product might be marked down about two days prior to the date listed on the package). And if the item doesn't sell, the store may set the food aside to be donated. Keep in mind that sell-by dates are not the same as expiration dates, as the former indicates how long food should remain on shelves to be purchased by customers, so it's still safe to eat — and can be a great deal.