The Best Time Of Year To Shop For Specific Meats

Usually, when someone buys meat, they just go to the store and get what they need at the moment. But what if I told you that, just by looking at the calendar, you could not only get better deals but also get better quality meat? You may not have noticed it before, but certain types of meat are best bought during certain seasons or around certain holidays. Their price and level of deliciousness are based on factors like how plentiful the animal is at that time of year, what stage they were in their life cycle, and how many people are interested in buying that type of meat around a certain date.

Luckily, meat is easily frozen, which means that you can buy it in bulk when it is cheaper (or better) and then thaw it out later. To freeze your meat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that you can simply pop it in the freezer in its original packaging, but it will stay better longer if you wrap the package with another layer of plastic wrap. If you want your meat to stay even fresher, however, it is recommended to portion out your meat and use plastic wrap to create smaller packages you can seal tightly. It is best to freeze meat as soon as you get it home so that it is fresh and won't form ice crystals. Now that you know how to freeze your meat, let's take a look at when to buy it.