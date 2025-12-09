19 Best White Elephant Gifts For Foodies Under $20

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, you may be on the hunt for white elephant gifts. For anyone unfamiliar, a white elephant gift exchange goes as follows: One person opens a gift, then the next person can either steal it or open a new gift, and so on and so forth. Once everyone has had a turn, you may end up with something completely different than the gift you opened — whether you like it or not. The gifts are usually meant to be silly and fun, but everyone plays the game a bit differently, so sometimes the gifts lean more practical. You can certainly switch up the rules to your liking. You can even set a theme, like food-related gifts.

To help you prepare for any white elephant parties in your future, we've compiled a list of food-related gift ideas that foodies will love. Plus, all of these gifts are $20 or less, so you won't have to use too much of your gift budget for the year (plus, many white elephants include a predetermined price limit). These gifts include everything from goofy items to make the recipient laugh, like bread slippers, to practical gifts that will actually improve their day-to-day routine, like a handy-dandy butter sauna.