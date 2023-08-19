A Ladle Is The Secret To An Effortlessly Perfect Fried Egg

A perfectly fried egg with crispy edges and a runny yolk is a thing of beauty. Whether it's slipped into a bowl of spicy ramen, perched on a burger, or topping a piece of toast, there's always a little room for an extra egg in all kinds of meals. In fact, we'd all probably add eggs to even more dinners if it didn't require dirtying an extra pan. If you love having the option of a single fried egg, the good news is you don't need to get out a whole skillet. All that's required is a large metal ladle and a little bit of butter or oil, and you can fry a single egg for, say, leveling up a simple bowl of pasta.

Renowned chef Alice Waters ignited the trend during a "60 Minutes" interview in 2009 when she showed off her custom-made cast iron egg spoon, but you don't need to visit a blacksmith to get cooking. If you want to add a little more yolk to your noodles or on top of your grilled ham and cheese (add a little bechamel and make it a croque madame while you're at it), a regular standard metal ladle can cook an egg over a gas stove in just a couple of minutes.