Lemon & Baking Soda: Why It's Recommended For Sparkling Kitchen Counters
Natural cleaners offer inexpensive, non-toxic options to keep your kitchen spotless. That's great, because countertops, which are frequently interacted with, need a lot of attention. But what if you don't want to keep buying cleaners, no matter the price tag? There are plenty of foods that can clean your house, including baking soda and lemons. Grease, odors, and stains can be eliminated using these common household ingredients that are both safe and won't break the bank. The beauty of this dynamic duo is that there's no chemical or bleach smell to be had. Instead, they leave surfaces sparkling and smelling citrusy good.
Lemons' superpower is the amount of citric acid it contains, while baking soda is mildly abrasive. When the two are mixed, they form a fizzy concoction that can cut through greasy grime, and it is antibacterial — meaning it will keep your kitchen germ-free. If you are cutting up food on a cutting board or a countertop, this combo can disinfect and remove any stains that might occur in the process. It's great for scrubbing away messes without scratching what you are cleaning, and it doesn't require a lot of time.
This powerful mixture can clean more than just your countertops
In addition to countertops and cutting boards, you can use lemon and baking soda to scrub your microwave. Mix either one with water, and allow it to heat for three to five minutes to create steam. This will loosen the dirt stuck on the walls, base, and ceiling of your microwave and make it easier to clean. If your stove top is dirty, mix the two ingredients together to form a paste and spread it over the unclean surface. It will help loosen any baked-on bits. Additionally, this combo is perfect for your refrigerator. Place a box of baking soda in your fridge to absorb any unwanted smells, and the lemon juice can be used on the shelves, drawers, and door, leaving them sparkling and smelling like citrus. Lemon juice and baking soda also make your faucets and sink shine.
While this lemon and baking soda trick can revive cutting boards and make countertops shine, there are a few items on which the two ingredients do not work well. Don't use them on wooden floors as it will likely destroy their finish. You also want to avoid putting the mixture on metals like silver and brass, as it can be permanently damaging to both. However you choose to use it, make certain to rinse off the mixture. Follow this guidance and your kitchen will be sparkling clean.