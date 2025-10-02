Lemon & Baking Soda: Why It's Recommended For Sparkling Kitchen Counters

In addition to countertops and cutting boards, you can use lemon and baking soda to scrub your microwave. Mix either one with water, and allow it to heat for three to five minutes to create steam. This will loosen the dirt stuck on the walls, base, and ceiling of your microwave and make it easier to clean. If your stove top is dirty, mix the two ingredients together to form a paste and spread it over the unclean surface. It will help loosen any baked-on bits. Additionally, this combo is perfect for your refrigerator. Place a box of baking soda in your fridge to absorb any unwanted smells, and the lemon juice can be used on the shelves, drawers, and door, leaving them sparkling and smelling like citrus. Lemon juice and baking soda also make your faucets and sink shine.

While this lemon and baking soda trick can revive cutting boards and make countertops shine, there are a few items on which the two ingredients do not work well. Don't use them on wooden floors as it will likely destroy their finish. You also want to avoid putting the mixture on metals like silver and brass, as it can be permanently damaging to both. However you choose to use it, make certain to rinse off the mixture. Follow this guidance and your kitchen will be sparkling clean.