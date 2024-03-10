For Easier Homemade Croissants, Try Using Softened Butter

Butter is an essential ingredient in croissants, but there are many different types of butter, and not all of it is created equal. For flaky, delectably tender, airy croissants, using a quality European-style butter — which has 82 to 85% milk fat (nothing below 80%), less water content, and can be found in specialty grocery stores — is central to success. You can use regular American butter, but your results won't be nearly as rich or decadent. Whichever butter you use, though, softening it before laminating your dough is the real money move.

Softened butter will be much easier to roll out, which will in turn make laminating your dough easier and avoid compromising rips. You want to soften it only until it's pliable — it should retain a bit of its firmness, but you should be able to bend your butter without it breaking. As an alternative to setting it out at room temperature, you can add a tablespoon of flour to your butter and mix with your stand mixer until it reaches the desired softness, then use a spatula to spread it evenly across the croissant dough (much like spreading cinnamon roll filling). Then you'll want to freeze your dough for between six and 30 minutes between each fold, long enough for your butter to chill but not completely harden. Instead of the traditional butter block method, which requires laborious rolling of cold butter, this will allow you to make delectable croissants with ease.