The Worst Vodka Brands To Buy, According To Bartenders

Despite its lofty perch as one of the top-selling spirits categories in the world, vodka gets kicked around a lot. When the craft cocktail renaissance of recent decades brought a lot of unique and interesting spirits and liqueurs to the forefront, vodka became an easy target for newly energized mixologists to scoff at. Its neutral profile and reputation for being an amateur drinker's spirit of choice meant that cocktail pros and enthusiasts with so-called serious taste shunned the centuries-old beverage. Typically with these kinds of trends in the bar world, it's only a matter of time until there's a backlash to the backlash, and these days vodka isn't the industry punching bag it used to be.

This re-embracing of vodka by cocktail pros and aficionados is in part due to the rise of quality artisanal vodkas that offer character that the spirit often lacks, and a new appreciation for vodka's versatility in mixology. There are tons of fantastic vodkas on the market now which are tasty enough to win over all but the biggest haters. Unfortunately there's also a deluge of mediocre, overpriced, and over-marketed brands, as well as some pretty terrible bottom-shelf swill. As a bar manager and spirits buyer, I've tasted countless vodkas over the years. In my humble professional opinion, along with those of my fellow bartenders, these are the top eight brands you should avoid.