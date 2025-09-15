7 Brands Of Vodka That Aren't Worth The Price

If you ask any spirits expert, they'll likely tell you that vodka can be one of the most difficult spirits to gauge. Even the brands that claim to be the smoothest and easiest drinking behind the bar can still have subtle notes of cracked pepper, grain, and citrus in their flavor profiles. But ultimately, it's a liquor that's flavorless by its very definition, typically with a clientele that tries to hide any remaining taste in mixers or cocktails.

Unlike super pricey bourbons and expensive tequila, where layers of complex flavors and years of aging are expected, the opposite tends to be true of vodka. This situation has created an unfortunate tendency in the market where people automatically equate inflated price tags and all-out gimmicks with higher quality. Inevitably, this also means that some well-intentioned drinkers are setting themselves up to get ripped off.

As a spirits expert, tasting note writer, and New York City bar owner for well over a decade, I've had the opportunity to try different versions of this relatively flavorless spirit from all over the spectrum. Just like any category of alcohol, I've been pleasantly surprised with some finds that prove even cheap vodkas can be more than worth your money. However, I've also learned that, like a gourmet meal, you can't simply overcharge your way to a better product. Here are some of the brands of vodka that are asking a lot more of you're wallet than they're worth.