Absolut Vodka Is Using AI To Generate Cocktail Art. Here's What That Means

The world of cocktail culture just became more surreal with Absolut Vodka's latest innovation: cocktail art generated by artificial intelligence. Using some of the latest AI technology — as noted in a press release – Absolut's Canada-focused "Mix Your Neighbourhood" campaign offers imbibers a chance to try unique drink recipes that were developed based on artificially generated works of art. Those images were each tailored to visually represent a distinct local area in some of Canada's biggest cities, including Vancouver's LGBTQ+ neighborhood, The Village, and Toronto's industrial, multicultural district, The Junction.

Regarding the AI campaign, Caroline Begley, vice president of marketing for Corby Spirit and Wine, said, "Absolut is always looking for new ways to mix, and the combination of neighborhoods and AI technology unlocked a rich territory for mixology that hasn't been explored visually before." However, the goal of launching this promotion is said to be about more than just getting people to buy Absolut Vodka. "Through this campaign," Begley explained, "we want to leave Canadians inspired by the people, places, and culture that surround them and to drink in every last drop of what makes these places special."

Whether you're a seasoned mixologist, a simple cocktail connoisseur, or an avid traveler looking to learn more about Canadian neighborhoods, Absolut's AI cocktail art offers a unique experience that pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the world of spirits.