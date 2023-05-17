Absolut Vodka Is Using AI To Generate Cocktail Art. Here's What That Means
The world of cocktail culture just became more surreal with Absolut Vodka's latest innovation: cocktail art generated by artificial intelligence. Using some of the latest AI technology — as noted in a press release – Absolut's Canada-focused "Mix Your Neighbourhood" campaign offers imbibers a chance to try unique drink recipes that were developed based on artificially generated works of art. Those images were each tailored to visually represent a distinct local area in some of Canada's biggest cities, including Vancouver's LGBTQ+ neighborhood, The Village, and Toronto's industrial, multicultural district, The Junction.
Regarding the AI campaign, Caroline Begley, vice president of marketing for Corby Spirit and Wine, said, "Absolut is always looking for new ways to mix, and the combination of neighborhoods and AI technology unlocked a rich territory for mixology that hasn't been explored visually before." However, the goal of launching this promotion is said to be about more than just getting people to buy Absolut Vodka. "Through this campaign," Begley explained, "we want to leave Canadians inspired by the people, places, and culture that surround them and to drink in every last drop of what makes these places special."
Whether you're a seasoned mixologist, a simple cocktail connoisseur, or an avid traveler looking to learn more about Canadian neighborhoods, Absolut's AI cocktail art offers a unique experience that pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the world of spirits.
How AI and Absolut crafted these cocktails
There's no denying that the intricate cocktail artwork that's been crafted for Absolut by AI technology is evocative and sensational. But it's not just about the visuals. Absolut collaborated with real bartenders to turn that AI-generated artwork into delectable drinks that cater to many palates.
To craft the cocktails for this campaign, the vodka brand reached out to locals in various neighborhoods across Canada, hoping to discover the "ingredients" that capture their unique essence. Once Absolut had those elements (which, in this case, are concepts like adventure, glacial rivers, community, and cobblestone), it then fed them into an AI platform, which created artwork designed to highlight and honor each place.
Absolut then handed over the artwork to talented bartenders, who transformed them into tasty, fresh cocktail recipes. This project seems to be a first-of-its-kind combination of mixology with art and technology. Those all come together to produce something truly remarkable.
While the campaign is focused on Canadians, others may still want to visit Absolut's website to view its unique recipes and cocktail art. Now, you can not only drink to the place that you call home but also get a taste of what other neighborhoods are all about — as interpreted by artificial intelligence and real bartenders. What would your neighborhood's cocktail art look like?